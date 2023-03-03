Registration for the annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop, which is open to women ages 18 and older, is open.
This year’s BOW workshop will be held May 5-7 at Ross Camp in West Lafayette.
The BOW program is designed for women to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed, low-pressure environment. Participants will choose four activities from more than two dozen offerings, including fishing, archery, geocaching, wild edibles, wildlife tracking, shooting muzzleloader guns and outdoor cooking.
The workshop is for women who have never tried these activities but have hoped for an opportunity to learn; who have tried them but are beginners hoping to improve; or who know how to do some of the activities, but would like to try new ones. Women who want to be with people who have similar outdoor interests and who seek time away to reconnect with nature are also prime candidates for BOW.
Registration, which closes when there are 100 registrants, can be done at IndianaBOW.com. The cost for the workshop is $275, which includes all equipment, meals and lodging.
Conservation K-9 school underway
Last week the DNR Division of Law Enforcement’s K-9 Resource Protection Program kicked off its nine-week training school at Atterbury Fish and Wildlife Area in Johnson County.
This year’s school has six K-9 teams attending from Indiana, Kansas, Oregon and Utah.
Indiana’s K-9 program started in 1997 with a pilot program of two teams. Because of its effectiveness, the program grew to a team of 13 K-9 units throughout the state.
At least one K-9 unit serves in each of the 10 Indiana DNR Law Enforcement districts.
The Indiana K-9 program is not only well respected in the Hoosier State but is recognized as one of the top programs in the nation. In addition to the states represented in this year’s school, Indiana has also helped start and train teams from agencies in Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, and the African country of Zambia.
The Indiana K-9 program trains teams in human tracking, wildlife detection and article searches. All canines are trained to locate white-tailed deer, wild turkey, waterfowl and ginseng. They may also be trained to locate other species, depending on where the handler is stationed. Indiana teams excel in human tracking and locating firearms.
K-9 teams provide conservation officers an essential tool to help stop poaching. In the past 25 years, Indiana K-9 teams have been involved in thousands of such cases. K-9 teams have been used to find concealed game and guns, as well as to find shell casings in road hunting and hunting-with-a-spotlight cases.
K-9 teams are used to find lost hunters as well as poachers who have tried to hide from officers.
Because of their unique abilities, K-9 units are often requested by other law enforcement agencies for help in locating evidence, missing persons or fleeing felons.