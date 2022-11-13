The 24th edition of the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will feature a busy two-day schedule of racing on the concrete oval inside the Memorial Coliseum & Expo Center.
A unique combination of blending together National, Kenyon and Focus midgets will headline the agenda. Completing the roster will be winged and non-winged 600cc midgets along with multiple classes of go-karts and quarter midgets.
An optional practice session Dec. 29 will be followed by complete racing programs on Dec. 30-31.
Hunters asked to donate deer to help the hungry
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is asking for hunters throughout the state to help feed Hoosiers in need this deer season.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with various community members and organizations to get meat into hunger-relief agencies and to residents in need.
Farmers, hunters and 4-H members donate deer and livestock to their “Meat” the Need program. Donations are then processed at participating meat processors and the meat is distributed to hunger-relief agencies within the community it was donated in.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry pays 100% of the processing fees so there is no charge to donors or agencies receiving meat.
According to Feeding America, an estimated 47% of the more than 726,000 Indiana residents struggling with food insecurity make above the threshold to qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Last year, venison accounted for more than 37,000 pounds of the more than 213,000 pounds of meat distributed by Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry – a number they hope to surpass this deer season.
Hunters who wish to contribute can take field-dressed deer to one of several participating butchers in the area and inform the butcher of their intent to donate.
After processing, local food banks, pantries and soup kitchens are called to pick up the donation. There is no charge to the livestock and deer donors.
To see a list of participating meat processors, go to www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry serves all 92 counties.
For more information on how to get involved or become a partner food agency to receive meat, go to www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.