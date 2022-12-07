When the Senior Champ division of kart racing rolls into Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 30, for leg No. 1 of the 24th edition of the Rumble in Fort Wayne, they will be chasing after a $2,000 payday on the 1/6 mile concrete oval.
While most of the kart divisions competing at the Rumble are ‘flat’ karts with the driver fully exposed, the Senior Champ karts have a full cage built into the frame. The addition of the cage, with the additional top-heavy weight and stiffness of the frame, has a unique effect on the handling of the karts. Through the years of the Rumble, the Senior Champs have always provided interesting, down-to-the-wire racing.
Joining the Senior Champ karts both nights (Dec. 30-31) will be six other divisions of karts, multiple divisions of Baker Racing Engines quarter midgets, full-sized midgets, North Baltimore Custom Cuts winged 600 Midgets and LiUNA non-winged 600 Midgets, in full racing programs.
Meanwhile, Premier Transponder Timing and Scoring has been contracted for the event.
“We have probably been behind the times,” Rumble owner/promoter Larry Boos said in a news release. “Coming from the ‘old school’, we have been very fortunate to have some of the best hand scorers in the industry work with us at the Rumble, and due to their loyalty, I have been reluctant to move to the more modern transponder system. But the time has come to adopt the change. My hats off to the scoring teams that have done such an admirable job over the course of the years.”
Each of Rumble divisions will utilize transponders. These include the Midgets, N. Baltimore Custom Cuts winged 600 Midgets, LiUNA non-winged 600 Midgets, go karts and Baker Racing Engines quarter midgets. All of the timing and scoring will be available to the race teams and fans on My Race Pass and Race Monitor.
Rumble in Fort Wayne tickets are available through any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Coliseum box office, and on race-day.
Brown County SP ranks 6th for beauty
Brown County State Park ranks sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country according to a study done by Travel Lens.
The online publication used Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, the number of times they mentioned the words beautiful, stunning, and breathtaking, as well as a park's Instagram popularity and Google search data to compile its list of the "most aesthetically pleasing" state parks.
Based on their research, the park just outside of Nashville, Indiana received 86 total Yelp reviews, 42 “beautiful” reviews, one “stunning review, six “breathtaking” reviews and 49 total aesthetic reviews.
“Brown County State Park offers stunning views of the Brown County Hills Region, provides a diversity of trails for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians, and welcomes overnight guests for camping, cabin and lodge stays,” said Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks. “As with all of our Indiana State Parks, the staff who work in the park provide service that allows guests to focus on those natural resources, history, and making great memories with family and friends.”
Travel Lens also ranked Brown County State Park 13th for Most Instagrammed State Parks.
This is just the latest of a long list of special recognitions Indiana’s largest state park has received. Last year, the park was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and it is a fixture on various “best of” rankings for its mountain biking trails.
The park comprises nearly 16,000 acres, most of them heavily wooded.