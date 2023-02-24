Hunters can now apply for spring turkey reserved hunts at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. March 19. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt they apply for.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized draw. An email will be sent to all applicants when the draws have been completed. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes.
Specific hunt information for individual properties can be found by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Spring turkey hunts on area Division of Fish & Wildlife properties: J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area
Spring turkey hunts on national wildlife refuges: Salamonie Lake
Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration.
An online account is not required to apply, but a customer ID number is needed.
In the online system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as hunts with a fee.
To register for hunts with no required fee, applicants will still use these prompts: “add to cart,” “proceed to checkout,” and “place order.” If the transaction total is zero, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place the order to submit their application.
To see draw results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “view results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Applicants should select “click here” under the heading “reserved hunts” to see the status of registered hunts. The link will show only upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for.
Logging in to an account online is required to see the full history of reserved hunt registrations.
More information on reserved turkey hunting is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Firewood permits at Mississinewa Lake
The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake for firewood. The fields are on County Road 600 North, just west of the intersection with 300 West in Miami County.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are available now through March 31.
The cost of one pickup load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs and ATVs is prohibited.
Wood may be cut and removed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.
For more information, call the Mississinewa Lake office at 765-473-6528.
Firewood cut at Mississinewa Lake is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Mississinewa Lake (on.IN.gov/mississinewalake) is at 4675 S. 625 East, Peru.