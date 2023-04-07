David Dowling, a Turnstone power soccer athlete, is among 12 athletes training with Team USA as they prepare for the 2023 FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup in Sydney Australia in October 2023.
Dowling is one of five rookies on the team. He is also joined by Alexis Heer who is a former Turnstone athlete.
Dowling competes with the Turnstone Flyers in the Premier Conference which includes the top 10 teams in the nation. The Flyers finished second last year at nationals. Turnstone will host Nationals this year on June 15-18. The Flyers are 5-1-2 this young season. Dowling has contributed six goals and one assist.
Parks recognize workers, volunteers
DNR’s Division of State Parks recently honored its volunteers, partners, and employees for their commitment to conserve, manage, and interpret resources while creating memorable experiences for visitors in 2022.
Nick Brown was honored as the Assistant Property Manager of the Year for his leadership at Pokagon State Park and his supervision of the toboggan run. He takes personal responsibility and pride in preparing the track for daily operations.
Indiana State Parks also recognized volunteers who have each contributed more than 2,500 hours of service: Kathy Schwartz, Kraig Schwartz, Jim Grover, and Dan Allen from Ouabache State Park.
Awards were announced at the division’s annual leadership conference, which was held at Brown County State Park.
Outstanding Volunteer Awards recognize the work of individuals who share their time and expertise at Indiana State Park properties.
JG calling for more experiences
Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but that is not the only pastime for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird watching, hiking, camping, and all manner of sports activities are done daily. The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
The Journal Gazette’s Outdoors Experience feature lends a forum for readers to share their love of all things outdoors, or indoors, with their neighbors.
If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.