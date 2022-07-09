Beginning July 1, hunters have been able to apply for a variety of reserved hunts online by going to on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
This year, instead of one application period for all draws, they are split into different date windows. The reason for the change, according to the state, is to help hunters more easily plan for their hunts and thereby increase the number of hunters able to participate.
The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• Hunts in northeast Indiana:
Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for squirrel and youth deer on private lands. Hunt dates and locations can be seen when applying.
• Applications for the following hunting opportunities open Aug. 22. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 23:
FWA waterfowl hunts: Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.
State park deer hunts: State parks participating include Ouabache and Pokagon.
Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game birds and deer on private lands.
• Applications for the following hunting opportunities open Oct. 3. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31.
Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for rabbit on private lands.
For all opportunities listed, only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game and HIP Registration.
An online account is not required to apply, but you must have a customer ID number.
Hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. To register for hunts with no fee required, applicants will be asked to “add to cart,” “proceed to checkout” and “place order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.
To view draw results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “view hunt draw results” at on.IN.gov/ reservedhunt.
From there, applicants should select “click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for.
Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.