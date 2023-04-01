The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife and Division of Nature Preserves recently presented awards to employees who have provided outstanding contributions to conservation, mentoring, and teamwork during the previous year.
Award winners were Denise Reust, Tom Bacula, Tom Despot, Scott Namestnik, Sandy Clark-Kolaks, Matt Linn, Emily McCallen, Joe Caudell, Tyler Delauder, and Karl Eliason. The Indiana Hellbender Partnership, represented during the awards ceremony by Nate Engbrecht, state herpetologist, also received recognition.
Reust, office manager for J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) was awarded the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Cornerstone Award. This honor recognizes a support staff member’s excellence in advancing DFW programs. Reust’s exceptional execution of her duties and invaluable knowledge has increased the productivity and efficiency of operations at J.E. Roush Lake.
Turkey Run’s Trail 3 named Midwest’s ‘Best Hike’
Turkey Run State Park’s Trail 3 was recently named the Midwest’s Best Hike in Midwest Living’s annual Best of the Midwest list.
The magazine tabbed Trail 3 from the 11 in the state park near Marshall in Parke County, which features sandstone cliffs and hemlock groves.
The 1.7-mile trail is a relatively rugged trek that traces a riverbed. Rock formations, waterfalls, and glacial potholes provide scenic highlights before hikers climb out of the canyon via wooden ladders. Trail 3 hikers are advised to wear shoes they don’t mind getting wet.
For more details on Midwest Living’s awards and how they were determined, see midwestliving.com/travel/best-of-the-midwest-awards-2023.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Road in Marshall.
LARE grants benefit lake, stream projects
Indiana DNR Director Dan Bortner announced that organizations in 23 Indiana counties across the state will receive $864,610 in grants to fund 34 lake and stream projects through the Lake and River Enhancement program.
The grants are funded through the LARE fee paid annually by boat owners when they register their crafts with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. This user funded program benefits boaters all over the state. The grants allow for the completion of lake and stream projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and local sponsors share at least 20% of the cost.
Grants totaling $620,500 will support 13 sediment or logjam removal projects in 11 counties. Another $244,110 will be used to support 21 projects in 12 counties to combat aquatic invasive plants across 36 bodies of water.
Funded projects for the planning and removal of sediment and logjams help improve recreational access by removing nutrient-rich sediment and woody debris near inlets or in navigational channels, helping prevent bank erosion and the formation of new channels. These types of projects receive the highest priority for LARE funding, and they are only funded for projects focused on large-quantity debris removal.
Aquatic invasive plant control grants help control or manage aggressive non-native species that can outcompete native species and dominate plant communities. The grants can also provide economic benefits to lake communities by improving conditions for those who fish or boat.
A list of grant recipients and projects by body of water, county, project type and grant award can be found at lare.dnr.IN.gov and clicking on project awards at the top of the page.