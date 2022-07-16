Fort Wayne Trails Inc. needs $1 million in donations to enable the city of Fort Wayne to complete four high-priority corridor trails, one in each city quadrant.
To reach this goal, Fort Wayne Trails is launching a capital campaign called Connecting 4.
The four priority corridor trails are:
• Hanna Street Trail, from Rudisill to Burns boulevards
• Covington Road Trail, from Hadley to Getz roads
• “Golden Spike” section of the Pufferbelly Trail, from Washington Center Road to Lima Road and Ice Way.
• Northeast Trail, from Stellhorn to Evard roads.
These four will bring Fort Wayne’s ever-growing trail system within a half-mile of 127,000 residents, 3,000 employers, 39 schools and 40 parks.
“We are very excited about this campaign and the connectivity that it will bring to our trail system,” Adam Bartrom, chairman of the Fort Wayne Trails Inc. board, said in a statement. “These four distinct sections of trail will substantially increase our community’s access to local businesses, nature, and downtown.”
The city of Fort Wayne will invest nearly $8 million toward these four trail projects and recently received a $2.7 million grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for one of the trails.
“Mayor (Tom) Henry and City Council have worked collaboratively to make more financial resources available as we come together with Fort Wayne Trails and other partners to make a lasting and meaningful difference with additional trails for residents and visitors to enjoy,” Dawn Ritchie, Greenways manager for the city of Fort Wayne, said in a statement.
Fort Wayne Trails said it has raised more than $600,000 so far of its goal of $1 million.
To donate or for more details on the Connecting 4 Campaign and the trails, go to fwtrails.org/connecting4/.
DNR asks Hoosiers to share wild turkey observations
You can help the DNR learn more about Indiana’s wild turkey populations by reporting wild turkey broods you see through Aug. 31.
Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood surveys, counting the number of turkey hens with or without broods to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer.
Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs the DNR’s wild turkey management.
This year the DNR aims to collect 3,000 reports across the state and get at least 25 reports per county. The DNR received enough reports last year to complete an analysis of wild turkey production by region and hopes to have enough reports to do so again.
You can report your observations at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. No password is needed. That link also includes survey instructions and an illustrative guide, as well as the results of the previous summers’ brood surveys.
For more information about wild turkey biology and management, go to on.IN.gov/turkey.