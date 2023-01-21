With the inevitable upcoming drop in temperatures across the state, Indiana Conservation Officers advise Hoosiers and visitors of the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers and streams.
It’s also important to keep a watchful eye for other people who may venture out on neighborhood retention ponds, lakes and other waterways and find themselves in trouble state officials say.
Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers safely enjoy fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds and lakes. And every year, people drown after falling through ice.
Similar to needing to drive differently on snowy roads as opposed to clear roads, being able to safely have fun on ice may require some adjustments.
When thinking about getting on the ice, put safety first. Believe all ice is thin ice unless proven otherwise.
Here are a few tips to remember when considering standing on or walking on a frozen body of water:
• No ice is safe ice.
• Before going on the ice, leave a note of your whereabouts with a friend or family member
• If you don’t know the thickness of the ice, don‘t go on it.
• Don’t test the thickness of the ice while alone.
• Test the thickness of the ice with an ice auger. At least 4 inches of ice is recommended for ice fishing; 5 inches is recommended for snowmobiling.
• Carry ice hooks and rope gear.
• Wear a life jacket or flotation coat.
Wearing a life jacket is especially important when on ice. If you fall through, a life jacket will keep your head above the water until help arrives.
Remember that a new coating of snow, while perhaps beautiful, can make for treacherous ice conditions. Snow can serve as insulation, causing water to freeze at a slower rate. When snow and rain freeze into ice, it is not as strong as solid, clear ice.
Another potentially dangerous situation is when you see a pet or other animal in distress on the ice. If that happens, do not go after it. Instead, contact local emergency response personnel, who are equipped to make a rescue.
A few more tips:
• Some bodies of water can appear to be frozen solid but have thin ice in several potentially unexpected areas.
• Flowing water, such as rivers and streams, should be avoided when covered by a layer of ice.
• Similarly, water that is surrounded by sand may freeze with inconsistencies in the thickness of the ice.
• Underground springs, wind, waterfowl and other animals can also keep areas of ice thin.
Sign-up underway for Happy Little Trees 5K
Inspired by public-television icon and artist Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, Indiana State Parks and the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation are partnering with the Michigan DNR to stage the virtual Run for the Trees/Happy Little (Virtual) 5K between Earth Day and Arbor Day.
The virtual event was started in 2020 by the Michigan DNR.
In Indiana, proceeds will be used to fund projects at Indiana State Parks related to forest health, tree planting, invasive species removal and other stewardship-related projects through the INRF.
Ross’ enduring show “The Joy of Painting” aired on PBS from 1983 to 1994. It was filmed in Muncie at the studios of WIPB-TV.
Participants will be encouraged to do the run outdoors, if possible, between Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 28). Runners will receive a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, a commemorative race bib number and a finisher’s medal, similar to what participants in an in-person event traditionally get.
The registration fee of $34 also includes shipping and handling.
To learn more and sign up by the deadline of March 1, go to runsignup.com/happytrees, where additional donations can be made.