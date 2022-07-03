Football
Tiger Cub Camp, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m., July 11-14, at Fisher Field Warsaw High School, $75 per camper; for more information, contact coach Bart Curtis wchsfbcoach@gmail.com.
Junior Tiger Camp, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., July 11-14, at Fisher Field Warsaw High School, $75 per camper; for more information, contact coach Bart Curtis wchsfbcoach@gmail.com.
Running
Runners On Parade 5K, 8 a.m., July 9 at Headwaters Park, for more information, go to www.fortwaynerunningclub.org.
5K & Fun Run, 8 a.m., July 30, at Warvel Park, for more information contact Beth Miller at 574-551-4698 or Beth.miller@ja.org.