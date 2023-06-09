Miscellaneous
“B is for Birds,” 10 a.m. Thursday. Salamonie Interpretive Center, Lost Bridge SRA. Preschool-age children and their adults will learn about the birds of Indiana. The program fee is $2 per child, and advanced registration is requested by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.
Roller Derby
Fort Wayne Roller Derby, 11 a.m. Sunday and July 9. SportONE Parkview Icehouse. Tripleheader with juniors at noon, open gender at 2 p.m., and Women’s Flat Track Derby Association ladies at 4 p.m. More information at Facebook .com/FWrollerderby.
Running
JP Jones Just Plain 10K, 3.3K, 8 a.m. today, Foster Park. Bring gift-wrapped tops to be donated to organizations like Rescue Mission and Shepherd’s House. All finishers will receive a honey bear from JP’s family. Registration is $15 and can be done the day of the event starting at 7 a.m. or online at RunSignUp.com.
Rally Run, 5 p.m. Tuesday. Junk Ditch Brewing. The group run will be held every other Tuesday throughout the summer and go from the brewery through nearby neighborhoods and Swinney Park.
Father’s Day 5K walk, run, ruck, 8:30 a.m., June 17. Advanced registration $25; late registration June 12 $30; Associated Churches Mission House, 624 E. Wayne St., more information www.associatedchurches.org/2023-fd5k.
Clear Lake 5K/10K, 8:30 a.m. July 8. Register at RunSignup.com/CLTLC; for more information clearlakeconservancy.org.
