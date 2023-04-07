Shooting
Trap and skeet shoot: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. Open to the public, 12:30 p.m. second and last Sunday every month. Information: 260-747-4677.
4-H Archery Program: Allen County 4-H Shooting Sports Program will play host to an Archery class open to all youth in grades 4-12. An orientation meeting will be held 5 to 6 p.m. April 19 at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road. The workshop dates run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023 at the Allen County Fairgrounds. The cost of the program is $30 per child which includes a $15 annual State 4-H program fee plus a $15 discipline fee. Current members will only pay the $15 discipline fee. All equipment is provided. The class is limited to the first 15 participants who have registered and paid. Minimum number is required to hold the class. Required registration and payment is due Wednesday. For information, contact Rebecca Doehrman, 481-6826.
Muzzleloading 4-H shooting Sports Program: The 4-H Muzzleloading program will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at 5198 Co Road 68, Spencerville. Subsequent meetings will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25 This workshop must have a minimum of 3 participants to run with a maximum of 8 participates. This program will be held outside. Advanced registration is required and due by Friday. This program is open to all youth grades 3-12. The cost of the program is $30 per child, which includes the $15 State annual 4-H program fee plus a $15 discipline fee, Current members will be only pay the $15 discipline fee. The cost is $30. Equipment will be provided. Information, call the Allen County Extension Office at 481-6826. Registration form available at www.extension.purdue.edu/allen.
