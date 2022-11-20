Running
Galloping Gobbler 4-mile run and walk races, 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Race starts at the Hutzell Athletic Center, 1400 Leesburg Road, Saint Francis campus, and goes through Lindenwood Cemetery before finishing back at campus. Registration $28. Family registration $25. Information: http://www.veepraces.com/?races=galloping-gobbler.
