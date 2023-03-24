On Wednesday, March 8, Jerry Mazock, 70, jumped into the pool at the Huntington YMCA to swim some laps, just as he’s done countless times since 2008. Except here’s the thing – Mazock has counted. Every single lap, every single length. And on March 8, he completed a length of the pool for the 100,000th time.
Twenty-five yards at a time – or meters, depending on the pool – those 100,000 lengths add up to more than 1,400 miles, which is roughly the straight-line distance between the Huntington pool and the Grand Canyon. And every length, now into six digits’ worth, was swum at a YMCA pool.
Prior to moving out of his home on Fort Wayne’s southwest side, Mazock swam at the Jorgensen YMCA, where he estimates he’s logged about 90 percent of his lengths. Now, living in a home on 20 acres of land north of Huntington, he swims at the Huntington YMCA, noting that the pool at this facility is larger than the one at Jorgensen, yet not used nearly as much.
“The Huntington Y has eight lanes dedicated for lap swimming, and I’ve never seen more than three other swimmers in the pool with me,” Mazock said. “It’s very busy at Jorgensen. A lot of people love that pool.”
Tracking 15 years’ worth of swims may sound daunting, but that’s nothing compared to his time spent running, which now spans over five decades. And every one of those runs – dating back to Dec. 26, 1972 – has been meticulously logged by Mazock.
As a boy growing up in New York City, Jerry Mazock’s love of numbers helped draw him to love the game of baseball. He still recalls sitting in right field at Yankee Stadium with his father on Sept. 30, 1961, the day before Roger Maris hit his record-setting 61st home run. Maris stepped to the plate four times that day, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a flyout on a ball to right field that was caught about 15 feet in front of the fence.
Fast forward 11 years – after three semesters of college, Mazock’s weight had increased to about 215 pounds.
“Man, could I hit a softball,” Mazock said. “I was as strong as a horse, but I was starting to get what I thought was a little heavier.”
So in an effort to get fit, Mazock started running on the day after Christmas in 1972. And still armed with that love of numbers, he wrote down the distance he ran on a sheet of paper.
It wasn’t until 1979 when he received “The Complete Book of Running” by Jim Fixx that he found a logbook where he could accomplish the same task – tracking those numbers, namely, the mileage total – in a more organized format.
“When I got the first book in 1979, I carried those totals onto the first page of the logbook and continued to write my description of the workouts even to this day,” Mazock said.
His running career, now in its 51st year, includes a lengthy stint of competitive running, with a personal best marathon time of 2:33:16 and with four other marathons clocking under 2:35.
“I had five very comparable marathons and a whole series of sub-3:00 marathons,” Mazock said. “In 1982, I ran a half marathon at Homestead High School in 1:14:30. Those are numbers you remember, your personal records.”
Now 15 years into tracking his swims, and over 50 years into tracking his runs – each and every one – Mazock explained the reason he’s kept going for so long.
“Choose an activity you like, and the odds are you will stay with it longer,” Mazock said.
“And my other advice is once you start that favorite activity, keep it easy for three months to give your body a chance to adapt. That’ll help you increase your staying power.
“I’ve seen it so much on January 1st, so many people start out gung-ho. They start too hard, and they get sore or injured, or they just didn’t like the activity they chose. Choose something you like and take it easy for three months. Your body will thank you for it.”