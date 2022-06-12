The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions for the 15th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.
Participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:
On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.
Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana.
Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries and farmers markets.
Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with landscapes, water and wildlife.
In total, 10 winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. Contest winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business Agencies in Indianapolis throughout the year.
Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format accommodated by a submission form for each photo. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 30.
For entry forms, guidelines and criteria, go to isda.in.gov.
Conservation trust expands
The Department of Natural Resources recently announced the establishment of the Next Level Conservation Trust, a program which will acquire property that will become part of the public trust and be protected for future generations of Hoosiers to use and enjoy.
The state will initially invest $25 million in the program, which is as an extension of the Bicentennial Nature Trust program and will incorporate elements from the President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust.
“The Next Level Conservation Trust will continue the DNR’s legacy of preserving Indiana’s rich natural heritage,” DNR Director Dan Bortner said. “Outstanding natural features, unique habitats, significant historical and archeological sites, and areas for conservation, restoration, and recreation will be protected for Hoosiers today and for future generations.”
An additional 25% of funding will come through private funding matches.
Property protected under NLCT will be open to the public. The program is flexible to allow local ownership and management of acquired properties through a conservation easement.
Additional information on the program can be found at on.IN.gov/next-level-conservation-trust.