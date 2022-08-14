In the days leading up to the Ohio Valley Premier League Grand Final, 1927 SC received word that the four-time USL League 2 national champion Flint City Bucks wanted to sign Seth Mahlmeister in advance of the USL2 playoffs.
While losing a Golden Boot winner would hurt most clubs, 1927 SC handled the loss of Mahlmeister – who scored an OVPL-best 17 goals and was the only player in the league named to the Team of the Month for both June and July – by knocking off the West Virginia Highlanders, 3-0, to win the Sportiff Cup on July 23.
“The guys responded to the message in the locker room, and they came out and handled business,” 1927 SC coach Josh Logan said. “Any team who loses a player like (Mahlmeister) is going to hurt for sure. But Seth had a fantastic opportunity to play for (Flint City) and we couldn’t deny him that opportunity. Our guys have always known that when someone goes, if someone was hurt, if someone is tired or needs to come off, it’s next man up, and it’s paid off.”
And Romain Lopez embodied that philosophy in the Sportiff Cup, putting 1927 up in the fourth minute, then adding a goal in the 76th to earn Finals MVP. Hoisting the Sportiff Cup proved a fitting cap to a near-perfect season as the club battled to a 9-0-1 record in the regular season to win the OVPL’s River Division.
After defeating the Valley Division champion Highlanders for the Sportiff Cup, 1927 ended the 2022 season with a plus-52 goal differential, having scored 58 goals while only conceding six.
“I think what really impressed me is how bought-in we were as a group,” 1927 captain Jose Rodriguez said. “It’s not easy to put those numbers up, it’s not easy to concede such little goals, and it has to take a lot more mental fortitude than it does physical. I think we were mentally strong the entire season, and I think that’s what contributed to us being successful both offensively and defensively.”
1927 SC, an adult men’s team (from Sport Club), named itself in honor of the club’s history, which dates back to 1927. While the team has played in leagues around the city for many years, general manager Dave Bennett explained that as the team continued improving, he’s sought out opponents in recent years from leagues like the NPSL and USL2.
The OVPL presented a structure that fit perfectly for Bennett’s goals, and the league title gives 1927 a potential pathway to the US Open Cup, a national tournament that features soccer clubs from all levels of competition – from amateur clubs like 1927 all the way to Major League Soccer.
“This is the year where it just kind of made sense to get out of town and challenge our guys, and take that next step,” Bennett said. “The OVPL made sense for us. We’re going to take a look at (the US Open Cup). It’ll be a challenge for us to get a team at that time of year, but we’ll try to figure it out and we’ll try to push ourselves.”