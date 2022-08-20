Former Fort Wayne resident Gannery Htoo was among 25 new Indiana Conservation officers in the 39th recruit class who graduated this month at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis.
Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office to the recruits, who will fill positions around the state.
Htoo has been assigned by the state to Noble County. Also assigned to Noble County is new Officer Dylan Mast. The officer assigned to Huntington County is Kensie Milner.
The other officers and assignment locations (county in parentheses) are Thomas Adams (Marion), Bradley Barker (Brown), Jarrett Batliner (Ripley), Jacob Bolt (Starke), Draven Browning (Howard), Tyler Burton (Wayne), Connor Christman (Morgan), Kenton Crews (Parke), Austin Ely (Ripley), Nina Freund (St. Joseph), Michael Herr (St. Joseph), Caleb Hutchison (Owen), Cameron Liden (Morgan), Matthew Mauder (Owen), Michael Montgomery (Parke), Adam Nussel (Marion), Trevor Sager (Monroe), Michael Southerland (Union), Luke Tincher (Vigo), Tevin Tomlinson (Miami), Austin Walsh (Decatur), and Matthew Williams (Monroe).
The new officers completed six weeks of recruit training followed by a 15-week basic law enforcement academy. Upon completion of the academy, officers completed additional specialized training before doing 90 shifts of field training.
The Indiana DNR employs 214 conservation officers who, in addition to enforcing state laws, help during emergencies and natural disasters. They also engage in non-law enforcement activities such as outdoor instructional programs that include boater, hunter, snowmobile and trapper education. DNR law enforcement also has units for river rescue, cave rescue, underwater search and recovery and K-9 teams.
Lake Michigan program open for proposal requests
The DNR’s Lake Michigan Coastal Program’s Request for Proposal is open to pre-proposals for the 2023 grant cycle.
LMCP is an annual competitive grants program that awards funds to local governments, regional and state agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations. It is funded through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, Office of Coastal Management.
Program funds may be used for various projects, including public access or habitat improvements, land acquisition, planning and coordination, education and outreach, and applied research. Projects in any of these categories that align with the 2023 grant priorities will receive a higher score once the pre-proposals have been submitted.
The grant priorities for the 2023 cycle:
• Protection and restoration of high-quality natural habitat, including wetlands and dunes
• Addressing water quality concerns
• Implementing coastal resiliency measures
• Acquisition of high-quality parcels of land
• Environmentally responsible/sustainable communities.
Projects must be entirely within the LMCP area, which is the northern portions of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, or otherwise demonstrate how the project would affect the LMCP area.
The LMCP will accept pre-proposals until Oct. 7. The pre-proposal form and guidance for filling out the application can be found under “Applying for Grants” at dnr.IN.gov/lake-michigan-coastal-program/grants.