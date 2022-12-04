The sport of wrestling grasped the interest of Ricky Haught in fifth grade, taking him all the way to the state finals as a junior at Huntington North. In his senior year, Haught qualified for the state finals in another sport, earning his way to Bloomington to compete in the long jump for the Vikings’ track team.
But a car crash left the 2019 Huntington North graduate with multiple long-term injuries, taking with it his desire to train as an athlete.
In meeting Christina Bangma and in conjunction with IN Strong Strength & Fitness in Huntington, Haught took hold of another sport. Quite literally, in fact, as Haught recently qualified for the 2022 Armlifting World Championships, which will be held during the Mr. Olympia weekend in Las Vegas on Dec. 17 and 18.
The Armlifting World Championships were previously held in Russia, where the sport originated, but that would prove difficult now considering the current political climate.
“Christina introduced me, and it’s all based on your forearm strength, and I was naturally good at it from my time in wrestling,” Haught said.
“Now I’m stronger than ever. I basically come back into the gym and do whatever I need now.”
As the interest continues to grow worldwide in the sport of armlifiting – “a sport wherein a weight is lifted or manipulated with a predominant dependence on grip strength,” according to ArmliftingUSA.com – so too has the method of qualification.
Now, competitors in the sport can qualify based on their results at local competitions, provided the events are filmed and submitted for verification. Haught, as well as another Huntington native, Nick Manns, each performed well enough in their respective weight classes to earn a spot in the top 10 worldwide and the chance to compete for a world championship.
Like Haught, Manns also overcame adversity to earn his spot at the world championships. In April, Manns, who initially honed his grip strength through rock climbing, severed a nerve in his thumb, which necessitated several months off from training for the armlifiting disciplines.
But after receiving medical clearance, Manns put one lift on film despite not fully recovering from the injury, and the weight he lifted on the Saxon bar, a rectangular tube about 3 inches-by-4 inches with weights added to either end, proved enough to qualify.
“It’s not my favorite because I love it, it’s my favorite because I’m really good at it,” Manns said of the Saxon bar.
“It’s like a deadlift, but you have to pinch the tubing and pick up as much weight as you can.”
Manns competed in strongman events initially, finding that his rock climbing grip aided in moving and manipulating objects weighing hundreds of pounds. While the ability to lift heavy objects still plays a crucial role in armlifting, his ability to grip those barbells stands out as even more important.
As an added bonus, relying on his grip rather than his overall strength will lead to greater longevity within the sport.
“There are a lot of strongman events where having a good grip is beneficial,” Manns said. “People saw I had a really good grip. In strongman, I’ve had a couple injuries. Not necessarily because of the sport, but because I had bad advice in the past. (Armlifting) is a little easier on the body than strongman.
“Probably the heaviest thing for us that we will see is 350 to 375 pounds on a couple of the implements, but that is not terribly heavy for us.
“We do stuff in the gym that’s heavier than that most of the time.”
Success at the world championships does bring prize money. However, as Bangma explained, emerging sports such as armlifting are still “pay to play” endeavors, as professionals within the sport don’t receive contracts.
To that end, the three recently launched a GoFundMe page in an effort to cover the last portion of their expenses to make the trek to Las Vegas, particularly in light of some recent personal setbacks within the group.
“We’re in a situation where we either lose all the money we’ve put into it or we find a way to make it there in an adverse situation,” Bangma said. “Both of these gentlemen have never been to Las Vegas.
“We’re already 80% of the way there, and because we’ve put so much time and money into it, bailing would be more expensive than asking for a few extra dollars.”