After finishing 10-0-1 and winning the Ohio Valley Premier League championship in 2022, the 1927 Sport Club, which plays its matches at Fort Wayne Sport Club on Ardmore Avenue, will look to win another league title in the Midwest Premier League. 1927 SC kicks off its season at 3 p.m. today against Detroit Union FC in the Great Lakes West Conference opener for both clubs.
The roots for 1927’s move to the MWPL date back to 2019, when the then-Sport Club senior team knocked off Livonia City FC, 2-1, in a tournament semifinal. Livonia City also played in Fort Wayne against Sport Club’s U23s and senior team in 2020 during the pandemic in friendlies.
“We have a nice little rivalry with Livonia City,” 1927 SC general manager Dave Bennett said. “Their owners have a great relationship with us, and they’ve been nudging us to come to the league anyway. We host them in our second home game on June 3, and we’re hoping for a good turnout because they’re talking about bringing a bus full of fans down.”
“The Midwest Premier League is run really well, and the OVPL is doing a good job as well. The MWPL just felt like a better fit for us location-wise. We’ll find out how we fit in there.”
After leading 1927 to a league championship last summer, coach Josh Logan departed the club to join the coaching staff at Trine University. The club’s new coach stands as one of the most recognizable names in the Fort Wayne soccer scene in former Fort Wayne United Technical Director Nick Potter.
“It’s a different approach, and a lot of the (roster) that came up through Fort Wayne United know him,” Bennett said. “So far, it looks great.”
The new season also yielded a bit of roster turnover, as several players from last year’s squad retired from competitive soccer. With that in mind, Bennett looked to Huntington University’s team to fill those holes, as Carroll graduate Cooper Foshee and Garrett Klefeker, who played soccer and kicked for the football team at Columbia City, highlight the seven Foresters suiting up for 1927 this year.
Other names familiar to the soccer scene in Fort Wayne playing for 1927 this summer include former Fort Wayne FC players Jose Rodriguez, Romain Lopez, Max Amoako and Noe Garcia, as well as Higor Barbieri, who finished among the team scoring leaders for 1927 in 2022.
“The team is made up of guys that are from Fort Wayne, guys that played college soccer in the area, guys that work here or live here, or guys that played here and decided to make a home here,” Bennett said.
The club’s 12-game league schedule features six home games, with admission $5 at the gate. And in the interest of mutual support between 1927 SC and Fort Wayne FC, as Bennett explained, his club intentionally scheduled just one mutual date where both teams play at home.
“The contrast is really interesting between the two teams,” Bennett said. “There is a commonality with the teams, and it’s Fort Wayne soccer. We’re both there to support each other. After our game, we’ll be there to support Fort Wayne FC.
“They’re going to try the best they can with their schedule, and we’ve done a good job of not scheduling over the top of one another. (Today) is the only time, and (since they play at 7 p.m.) there’s no overlap. People can support both teams and not feel like they’re dissing the other team.”