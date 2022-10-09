While Mike Lee already achieved the pinnacle of any martial arts training, earning a black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu, he plans to keep learning more about the discipline. As the owner of Lee Brothers MMA and the man in charge of running Art of Scrap 5, scheduled for Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, Lee applies that unquenchable thirst for knowledge to presenting the best event possible.
“We’re excited to bring back the atmosphere that we’re building, to put on an event that makes people feel special,” Lee said. “We love bringing something to our city that adds to the culture, gives the people something they can get up for.”
Now in preparation for the fourth Art Of Scrap event at the Coliseum, Lee seemingly struck upon a familiar formula that proved successful previously – finding talented local fighters, pairing them against elite competition from across the nation and around the world, then mixing those bouts with a production level that brings a Las Vegas feel to the Summit City.
In the main event of Art of Scrap 2 last July, Collin Huckbody won a decision over Garrett’s Nick Kraus to claim the middleweight championship.
Huckbody, who went on to fight at a Bellator event, will return to the Coliseum to defend his title against Anthony Lapsley, who won an IHSAA state title during his prep wrestling career at Snider.
“That match just very much came together in a very organic way,” Lee said. “(Huckbody) went to Bellator and fought a short-notice fight against their current middleweight champion and it didn’t go his way. He was contracted on Bellator for multiple fights and he felt like they were holding him up.
“For us, it wasn’t a matter of having somebody local in there. One thing that we found, when we had Nick Kraus fighting there in the main event, the main event felt special and everybody was invested.
“Based on the steps that Anthony has prepared for this fight, he has that fire back in him.”
Lapsley built an impressive resumé through his fighting career, ultimately earning a UFC contract in October 2013, but was released after losing his first two fights for the promotion.
“By the time he got signed to UFC, he wasn’t really focused,” Lee said. “I don’t think people really know how good he was or how good he could have been. I’m seeing that dog back in him, and he has that fire to fight Huckbody. And Huckbody needs to win. There’s some urgency on both sides, and both guys feel like they need to win this.”
And Lee hopes to help a local organization in the process of presenting Art of Scrap 5, partnering with Fort Wayne nonprofit Destiny Rescue to help raise money to fight child trafficking and exploitation.
Those interested in donating to Destiny Rescue can buy tickets through a link on the Art of Scrap website, or mention Destiny Rescue when buying tickets at the Coliseum ticket office.
A portion of those ticket sales will go to Destiny Rescue, and donations will also be accepted at the event.
“It’s nice to be able to bring light into our community and help people be part of a cause that’s bigger than themselves,” Lee said.