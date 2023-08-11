Running
13th Annual 5K Run/Walk to Eradicate Polio: Fort Wayne Area Rotary Clubs are hosting the run/walk Aug. 19. The Kids’ Mile Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. The event starts and finishes at the boat ramp in Shoaff Park. Registration is $35, with Fort Wayne Running Club members receiving a discount. The Kids’ Fun is $5 (race day only for 14 & under). Race applications are available at Fort Wayne Fleet Feet locations, Three Rivers Running Company or register online at getmeregistered.com/polio. This race is part of the points series for the Fort Wayne Running Club. Packet pick-up is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, from at Fleet Feet Sports, 1549 W. Dupont Rd. or at the race.
