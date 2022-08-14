Students from Lancaster Central Elementary in Bluffton are among students from 21 Indiana schools who will take field trips to Indiana State Park properties this academic year thanks in part to the Discover the Outdoors grant program administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, the supporting nonprofit of the DNR.
Some 100 kindergarten students from Lancaster Central Elementary will visit Ouabache State Park.
The program awards public, private, parochial, or home-school educators grants that range from $180 to $250 to fund transportation costs, program fees, and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow-up for the field trips. An estimated 1,454 students from K-12 will benefit from the $5,080 in grants the program expects to distribute.
Since the program’s inception in 2013, it has awarded a total of 174 grants to provide about 17,000 students the chance to visit one of 25 state parks, eight reservoirs, two state forest recreation areas, and two off-road state recreation areas at less cost to them and their schools.
More than $46,000 has been distributed to engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forests, wildlife, natural habitats, and conservation.
To see more about this grant program, go to youtu.be/uC4QjhsBLO8.
The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a long-time DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children in parks. Periodic financial assistance also comes from the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council.
“We appreciate the generosity of those who contribute to Indiana’s youth,” said Jody Kress, executive director of the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. “We hope to see this program grow so we can educate more students across the state about our natural and cultural legacy.”
To donate, go to www.indiananrf.org.
Website to aid communities along Lake Michigan coast
A new online tool now available on the Indiana DNR’s website will provide Indiana’s Lake Michigan coastal communities with a one-stop shop for information about coastal resources.
Called the Indiana Coastal Atlas, and available at on.in.gov/coastal-atlas, the website presents information about the coastal program area using maps, pictures, and informational text.
The Indiana Coastal Atlas was developed by the Indiana DNR’s Lake Michigan Coastal Program, in partnership with the Indiana Geographic Information Office. The project was funded in part by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Coastal Management.
The Lake Michigan Coastal Program (on IN.gov/lakemichigancoastalprogram) supports coordination and partnerships among local, state, and federal agencies and local organizations for the protection and sustainable use of natural and cultural resources in the Lake Michigan region.