Golf
Northwest State Community College third annual Van Wert Campus Golf Outing, 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Hickory Sticks Golf Club, 12083 U.S. 127 in Van Wert. Information: northweststate.edu/golf.
Shooting
Trap and skeet shoot: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road. Open to the public, 12:30 p.m. second and last Sunday every month. Information: 260-747-4677.
