Fort Wayne’s swim clubs have a new champion.
Autumn Ridge Swim Team wrapped up the Fort Wayne City Swim Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium with 2,861.5 points on Sunday. Pocahontas Swim Club was second with 2,512 points, and Pine Valley had its seven-year title streak ended, taking third place with 2,357.5 points. Orchard Ridge was fourth and Arlington Park was fifth.
“It feels really good. I’ve been on the team since 2015, and it’s been a long time coming, I’m really happy about it,” said Maddy McIntosh, who is the co-head coach of Autumn Ridge alongside Jorie Rodenbeck.
“I’m really excited for them. They’ve wanted this for a very long time. So we’re excited that the kids swam fast and were able to bring it home,” Rodenbeck added.
Autumn Ridge had 11 swimmers finish among the top-three scorers in their respective age groups. The club dominated three age groups in particular – Maris Williams and Kate Fetters each scored 57 points to top the 13-14 girls division, while Naomi Bowland was third with 52 points; James Hench took first in the 13-14 boys group with 57 points while Eli Baker was third with 54; and Evan Bushong was the high-point scorer for 15-and-over boys with 58.5 points and Mason Crews was second with 54.
Josie Trent scored 60 points for Autumn Ridge to lead the 11-12 girls division. The other swimmers who earned 60 points for their teams were Eme Dommer of Pine Valley (8-and-under girls), Austin Young of Pine Valley (9-10 boys), Breckin Luckett of Blackhawk Swim and Dive (11-12 boys) and Luca McGee of Pocahontas (15-over girls).
The Autumn Ridge coaches said their youngest swimmers had made a concerted effort to strictly follow the rules and avoid disqualifications, which in recent years had been a common but frustrating experience for the city’s least-experienced swimmers at the summer’s biggest meet.
“I would say our 10-and-unders were really focused on getting legal. The league really cracked down on being legal this year, and our 10-and-unders really wanted to be able to do that. That’s a lot of City, so I think they were a huge key to this,” Rodenbeck said. “We were blown away by the 8-and-under session, how few DQs, so many kids in events doing well. Across the board, everyone worked really hard at it.”
The conclusion of the three-day championship came when Autumn Ridge accepted the enormous City Swim trophy and jumped all together with the trophy into the warm-up pool, the coaches still in their street clothes, the older boys splashing each other, the older girls lifting their youngest teammates onto their shoulders.
“It’s been really exciting, we’ve had a couple older kids step up this year and become coaches as swimmers, so seeing them excel in that leadership role has been really exciting,” McIntosh said, referencing a group that includes Bushong and Natalie Marshall, who scored 47 points in the 15-over girls division.
“And they get excited about the younger kids, and then their friends get excited about the kids they coach,” Rodenbeck added. “It was really cool this year.”