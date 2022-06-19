Though she looks like a traditional recent high school graduate, Kristin Bobay is something of a pioneer. An all-state volleyball player, she helped Bishop Dwenger win a state title during her junior year, shortly after she made a choice on her college career.
Instead of continuing her indoor career next fall, Bobay will start outdoors with her beach volleyball career at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Beach volleyball, which casual fans only see during the summer Olympics, is possibly the fastest-growing American college sport, at least for women. There are 86 schools that field women’s beach volleyball programs, with 16 advancing to the recent national tournament, including Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“I just loved the atmosphere there,” Bobay said. “The coaches seemed like they really wanted me and could work on me getting playing time. The girls I met were very welcoming, and it felt like a family like it is here. It just felt like home.”
Almost all of the schools with beach programs are near coastal areas. There are no beach programs in the Midwest, and the schools the farthest north include Tennessee-Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Missouri State and Tennessee-Martin, where Leo graduate Ryan Rednour plays both indoor in the fall and on the beach in the spring. Bishop Luers graduate Jelena Girod plays beach at North Alabama.
“As more and more colleges continue to add it, there are more opportunities and you are going to continue to see more beach-only athletes,” said Empowered co-owner Will Robbins, who has trained Bobay. “Right now, there are still more opportunities so people are staying indoors. Until a conference adds the sport, there are no opportunities in the Midwest, so the kids don’t see it around here, so they are not inspired to want to play it in college. There are several conferences around the Midwest who are talking about adding it, so hopefully we’re only a year or two out before that happens. Then you’ll really see a lot of kids going to the beach side.”
After an All-American indoor career at Illinois, Carroll graduate Jacqueline Quade finished her college career playing beach volleyball at UCLA two years ago. Another Carroll player, Kate Novack, finished up her college career playing in the NCAA Tournament at Georgia State two years ago.
Beach volleyball rosters include 16 to 20 players with five pairs playing in a team match.
Bobay decided before her junior season at Bishop Dwenger that she was going to concentrate on beach for college.
She loves that participants are involved in every play on the beach with their partner. Being able to play an all-around game is critical.
“To a lot of people they are the same thing, but indoor is faster paced,” Bobay said. “There’s more playing, and you can sub in and out. In beach, you don’t have to trick anybody on the set because you always know who is hitting the ball. The conditions outside are a huge difference, too.”
Bobay said adjusting to full-time beach play can take awhile since everyone begins training indoors. There are also limited opportunities to play beach year-round, though Empowered has sand courts, because most players concentrate on indoor play.
“There have been tournaments where I show up and meet my partner right then and there,” she said. “It makes you able to be more open and extroverted. You don’t know how they play and they don’t know how you play. There have been some tournaments where we don’t play very well together, but it teaches you to be adaptable.”
Most players don’t decide on their career path until they are 16, much later than in other sports. Empowered has 24 graduates this year who will play indoor during college, and Bobay is the only beach player. Robbins thinks there could be two or three beach players annually within five years.
“She’s just a great all-around player,” Robbins said. “That’s the one difference between beach and indoor. With indoor, you are position-specific. As long as you can block and hit, you don’t have to know the rest of the game. On the beach, if you have any weakness, it’s going to be exposed. She’s always been a great passer, always a great hitter.”