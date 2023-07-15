“Special” is the word Fort Wayne City Dive Meet director Shawn Sollenberger uses to describe the annual event, which began in 1961.
“It’s a fun, a little bit laid back, but a championship-level competition,” Sollenberger said. “It’s special. There’s not a lot of things like this around the country. As I’ve been able to travel around and (see) USA Diving competitions, and I talk to coaches and people around the country, there aren’t many cities that have 180, 200 kids that come out to a summer dive meet like this. It’s pretty cool.”
Blackhawk Swim and Dive assistant diving coach Chris Giant, who was the team’s head coach for most of the last four decades, uses the same word when she speaks of the meet, to be held Friday and Saturday at Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
“This summer dive league and the summer swim league we have in Fort Wayne, nowhere else in the United States does this program exist,” Giant said. “I had an Olympic dive coach (Sean McCarthy from Indianapolis) tell me a few years ago, ‘I have been all over the world with USA Diving and I have never seen a program like what you guys have here in Fort Wayne in the summer.’
“This program is special. And that is the biggest reason I keep doing it. I keep thinking, ‘This will be my last year, this will be my last year.’ But it is so rewarding, it is so fun, and it is such a positive program for children, it’s amazing.”
Dynasty at the top
Special also describes the run Giant’s team has been on in recent years. Blackhawk has won five consecutive City Dive meets (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022; the 2020 meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic). Last year’s triumph was a narrow three-point victory over the team from Pocahontas Swim Club.
The team Giant has led for all but three years since the early 1980s is under new management this year. Giant has stepped into an assistant role and given the reins to Leo graduate Arianna Werling, who was a diver herself, then a volunteer coach, an assistant coach and last year a de facto co-head coach with Giant. Werling has loved coaching since she became a volunteer coach four years ago.
“Seeing little kids and even older kids do new things and have fun and enjoy themselves in the summertime and build character because they wake up early every morning to come to dive practice, just seeing them have that discipline and enjoy the sport, that’s what I’ve loved,” Werling said.
As she sits in the head coach’s chair for the first time, the former Lion, who will matriculate at Bowling Green in the fall, has a high-level role model in Giant.
”Chris is probably one of the people I look up to most in the world,” she said. “Everything that I have seen and known that she’s done ... and how she helped form the foundation that Fort Wayne Summer Dive is on, it means so much to me to be able to follow in her footsteps.
”My goal is to someday be like her and do what she does because what she does is make people happy. She’s touched so many lives with her coaching.”
Werling will try to lead Blackhawk to a sixth consecutive triumph with the help of twins Brad and Tim Sellhorn, standouts who compete in the 11-12-year-old age group, and their younger sisters, Becca and Jillian, among others. In trying to coach her team to success, Werling is assisted by not only Giant, but former Snider diver Connor Mihavics, who finished 16th in the 1-meter dive at the 2019 IHSAA state diving meet for the Panthers, and former Homestead Spartan Brendan Waite, who was 12th in 2022.
“It’s about knowledgeable coaches who love diving and make dive coaching a priority in their life,” Giant said of the key to Blackhawk’s success.
But to run its streak to a half-dozen titles in a row, Blackhawk will have to fight off Pocahontas, bolstered by its near miss last year and coached by former Blackhawk diver Tyler Kaiser. Blackhawk and Pocahontas tied in a dual meet at Pocahontas on Monday.
Other teams competing include Glen Aqua, Orchard Ridge, Sycamore Hills and Fort Wayne Country Club. Jury Pool out of New Haven will have one diver competing.
Player-coach
Competition at the top will also come from Arlington Park Swim and Dive, which boasts the most accomplished individual diver in the meet in Amelia Rinehart, a Snider junior-to-be who finished second in the state meet, missing out on a state title by just 11.6 points.
More recently, Rinehart, 16, won the 3-meter USA Diving Zone C meet in Cleveland, adding a third-place finish in the 1-meter event. She has qualified for the USA Junior National Championships in both events.
Junior nationals will take place in the week following City Dive, making the local meet a perfectly-timed tune-up for the Panthers star.
“It’s definitely nice having the City Dive before because I can get those, ... dives off the board in a competition manner instead of just in practice so it can get me ready for that feeling of the competition,” Rinehart said.
But Rinehart is not just a diver for Arlington – she is also in her second year as an assistant coach. Head coach Matthew Hayward, who dives for Anderson University and beat Mihavics for the SAC title in 2020 with Concordia, said she is an excellent mentor.
“It’s great because I get to help out the younger kids, which I love doing,” Rinehart said. “I feel like I can be an example, almost, to them. … I really enjoy getting to spread the community of diving.”
Format
The competition will begin Friday with the 13-14 and 15-and-up age groups for boys and girls and will conclude Saturday with the 8-and-under, 9-10 and 11-12 groups.
“It’s super exciting. There will be 4- and 5-year-olds and there will be 18-year-olds that have just graduated high school and everyone has the pride of their own pools and is shooting for individual awards, as well,” Sollenberger said. “It’s just a lot of fun to have this weekend celebration event.”