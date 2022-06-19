In late May, biologists with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked two bodies of water in northeast Indiana with roughly 3,000 brown trout averaging 8 inches in length.
The trout, obtained from Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery in Kentucky, were stocked into the Oliver Lake chain in LaGrange County (Oliver, Olin and Martin lakes) and the Pigeon River at county roads 327 and 175 in Steuben County.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, not including Lake Michigan or its tributaries, is five trout per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one can be a brown trout. If taken from the Oliver Lake chain, brown trout must be at least 18 inches long.
Anglers 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. Both can be bought at on.IN.gov/HuntFish.
Treatments scheduled to disrupt spongy moths
Aerial mating disruption treatments conducted by Indiana DNR divisions of Forestry and Entomology and Plant Pathology to slow the spread of gypsy moth, now called spongy moth, are planned for this week, beginning Monday.
Spongy moth is one of North America’s most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern United States.
Mating-disruption treatments for this destructive pest using SPLAT GM-Organic are planned in Allen, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash and Wells counties and will take several days to complete.
Treatment begins shortly after sunrise but could be delayed until later in the morning or the next day due to unfavorable weather conditions such as morning fog or rain. Treatment time will vary depending on the size of the treatment site.
A yellow airplane flying 75 to 125 feet above the treetops will conduct the treatments, continuing throughout the scheduled day, as the weather and flight schedules permit. With favorable weather, treatments may be completed by late morning or early afternoon.
Once treatment begins, rain or high wind may interrupt it for that day. If that happens, treatment will resume the next suitable day and continue until all sites have been treated.
SPLAT GM-Organic is a biodegradable, food-grade material infused with the female pheromone to attract and confuse male moths so that mating does not take place.
This material does not affect any insects other than spongy moth.
Updates will be posted on Twitter @INdnrinvasive. DNR will also issue news releases to update the status.
To determine if your property is in the treatment areas or to view maps of all treatment locations, or for more information, go to gypsymoth.IN.gov.