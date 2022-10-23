Carroll rugby coach Tom Riethmiller’s first memory of Christian Olney is that of a “very wispy, skinny, mop-haired kid” reading a book on the sideline of older brother Mitchell Olney’s games.
“I remember thinking, ‘What’s going to happen after Mitch?’ and I look over and see his brother and he’s reading Harry Potter books and I’m like, ‘Oh man, this isn’t going to be good,’ ” Riethmiller said, laughing.
More than a decade later, Riethmiller is happy to admit his scouting report was off the mark. In the interim, Christian Olney transformed from a scrawny tween – he was 130 pounds as a freshman in high school – into the captain of a Chargers rugby team that was among the state’s elite his senior year, went on to star in the sport at Ohio State and in August was a third-round draft pick of NOLA Gold, a Major League Rugby team in New Orleans.
Olney, 23, has spent the last two months trying to make his mark as a professional, playing in a series of offseason games for the Gold that wrapped up Saturday. At the same time, he’s been working remotely at a full-time job as an associate product marketing manager.
“I’ve had multiple (young players from the Fort Wayne area) reaching out to me saying, ‘Wow, I didn’t know pro rugby was out there,’ ” said Mitchell Olney, who now coaches at Leo and whom Christian refers to as one of his “closest rugby confidants.”
“And now he’s out there playing it, so it’s really cool to see, and I think it’s grown the sport a lot in Indiana, too. He just kept working at it and kept focused on his goals, and he really succeeded where a lot of guys lose their way as they go through college and they don’t take it as seriously. He really just set that example that it can be done.”
Watching his brother play for Carroll convinced Christian Olney to give rugby a try and he captained the Leo Lions middle school team while Mitchell led the Chargers. In high school, Christian chose rugby over football and soccer as his main activity and jokes now he tried to make the sport his whole personality.
“In high school, I dove into it like, ‘I’m the rugby guy,’ ” Olney said. “I knew in football there was no shot they’d look at me the same way that a lot of the rugby coaches looked at me, which was they saw I had the DNA drive to learn and the athleticism that if they put some protein powder in front of me, I would eventually fill out my frame and develop into an athlete.”
Sure enough, Olney began to grow into his body and as he did he became an outstanding player. He helped the Chargers win Division 2 state championships in 2015 and 2016 – rugby is not an IHSAA-recognized sport – and returning from ACL, MCL and meniscus tears in 2017 to lead Carroll, which had moved up to the state’s top division, to a Varsity Challenge Cup championship in 2018 as the team’s captain.
After high school, Olney suffered from knee, ankle and foot injuries and thought his rugby career was over – he did not play his freshman year at Ohio State. But early in his sophomore year, he missed the structure and passion the sport had brought to his life and decided to return.
“I thought, ‘I did that for four years and it was great, but I know my future can’t be in rugby so I’m going to focus on my studies,’ ” Olney said. “And then exactly a year later, I said, ‘Yeah, I can’t do that. I have so much love for the sport, I can’t just stand here on the sidelines even if I’m injured to a degree.’ ”
His rehab from the injuries put him in peak physical condition and he started for the Buckeyes right away. One of his coaches even joked after his first practice: “Who are you, and where the hell were you?”
While he was at Ohio State, some professional scouts and coaches visited the Buckeyes to host skills camps and quickly identified Olney as a pro prospect. He had not considered playing professionally, once again assuming his career would be over, but after working full time while playing his final season for the Buckeyes, he realized he wanted to take a serious shot at making the sport his career.
“I was like, ‘I’m in the real world now and I miss the fun of rugby,’ ” Olney said. “Rugby’s the thing I look forward to now. I come home from work and I’m excited to go to practice because I was at work all day. … Why am I not going for this?”
Major League Rugby does not have the same scouting infrastructure as football, basketball or baseball, so Olney traveled to professional team minicamps all over the country to increase his chances of getting noticed.
He once drove nine hours to Atlanta to participate in a two-hour camp. Sometimes, he slept in his car on the road rather than getting a hotel room.
The work paid off when the Gold drafted him. A reaction video the team posted to Instagram shows Olney with his family, beaming but in stunned silence after his name was called.
“The next day, the week after, I just kept on waking up like, ‘Did that really just happen?’ ” Olney said.
Olney has made peace with the idea he will have to work his way up to a prominent role with the Gold when the team’s spring season begins in February and is planning on grinding through every practice and workout until then. It helps his coaches have told him he’s on the right track.
“You can’t come in there and just dominate,” Olney said. “You have to understand there’s stuff that’s going to take longer. I’m going to have to be OK with not starting right away and just doing my role, whatever that may be.”
He’s come a long way from the sideline of his brother’s games.
“He’s morphed from the Harry Potter-reading kid into a professional rugby player and that’s not bad for a kid from Fort Wayne, Indiana,” Riethmiller said. “He’s such a good dude. I just can’t tell you what a warm feeling it gave me to know he’s doing something he really loves.”