A couple friends breaking bread could bring significant change to a lengthy history of professional wrestling in Fort Wayne. After months of planning, Chicagoland Championship Wrestling owner and CEO John Bullard announced the formation of a partnering company based in Fort Wayne.
In concert with Japanese businessman Kazuhiro Suzuki, Bullard will assume the same position with Summit City Championship Wrestling, promising to bring family-friendly professional wrestling to northeast Indiana. The promotion has targeted July 29 for its debut event in the city, with a venue to be announced soon.
“We’re planning to showcase some of the best homegrown talent in Fort Wayne, but we’ll also showcase talent from Indianapolis, Detroit and Ohio,” Bullard said. “Fort Wayne has a rich history of wrestling, one that we acknowledge and respect. We’re looking forward to adding our own legacy to the city.”
Professional wrestling in Fort Wayne dates back well over 100 years, with the first recorded event taking place in 1909. Tom Packs regularly promoted events in the Summit City in the 1930s, and Dick The Bruiser included Fort Wayne as part of his territory that spanned Indianapolis, Detroit and Chicago with the World Wrestling Association in the 1970s and 80s.
Bullard has partnered with multiple Fort Wayne residents to handle operations within the city, and plans to use SCCW to highlight wrestlers from the region by giving them a platform to compete against prominent talents from across the United States, as well as international performers.
“We’re looking to run at least every 2-3 months,” Bullard said. “The goal is to find a home venue and to present a style of wrestling show with top-class talent that doesn’t insult the audience’s intelligence.
“We want to make the fans that come to our shows want to be fans again. I want people to come back to us and say, ‘That was the best show I’ve been to in a long time’. We want to put on shows with a little diversity with something for everyone.”
While Suzuki’s business dealings keep him largely in Japan, his love for the city of Takaoka, a sister city of Fort Wayne, spurned the idea to build off the success Bullard has crafted with Chicagoland Championship Wrestling.
“Late last year, Suzuki and I sat down over dinner, and he brought up Fort Wayne to me,” Bullard said. “He loves Takaoka, and visiting Fort Wayne reminded him of his homeland.”
Bullard’s Chicagoland Championship Wrestling features on multiple streaming apps, including Internet Wrestling Television in the United States, as well as Amazon Prime and FITE. In addition, Japanese-based Dragon Gate Network also airs matches from previous CCW shows.
In an effort to highlight the city, Bullard plans to air SCCW matches on these platforms as well. As details get finalized for SCCW’s debut event in July, Bullard said they would be announced on the promotion’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/summitcitychampionshipwrestling.
“We’re looking to put the shows on multimedia platforms, from streaming apps to local television,” Bullard said. “We’re interested in forming lasting relationships with the community and local minor league teams. Our goal is to be a proud representative of the city of Fort Wayne, to serve as a fun entertainment option that’s currently missing in the city, and a promotion the people can be proud of.”