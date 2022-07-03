Six years really isn’t that long of a time to build something, but to a teenager that can feel like forever.
Since opening in 2016, it’s taken six years for the Indiana Ultimate Fort Wayne all-star cheerleading squads to break through on the national level, and then two of the squads did it at the same time.
Competing at the Summit Cheerleading Championships at Disney World in May, the Green Envy squad placed fourth in the Senior Level 4 Medium Coed division, good enough to earn an appearance on ESPN. Then the Electric Shock squad also placed fourth in the Junior Level 5 Small Coed division. There are six levels of competition.
Though Indiana Ultimate Fort Wayne teams have competed at Summit every year since 2016, these were their highest finishes – both in the same year.
Competitors range in age from 12 to 18 and the season runs from November to April and includes seven to nine events across the Midwest, though training is year-round. Teams qualify for national competition based on hitting a score at one of those events.
The Green Envy squad has 26 members and the Electric Shock has 16. Three-fourths of the girls come from Fort Wayne, according to All-Star Director Ryan Long, but some drive as much as two hours to practice twice a week.
“After this past season I feel like the goal is definitely within our grasp,” Long said. “We could win next year.”
There were only seven seniors on the Green Envy squad this year, Long said.
“In the past, it’s been really hard to kind of get everybody on the same page as far as dedication outside of practices,” Long said. “This past season, everybody was on the same page. … There was nobody outworking everybody else, and that was a huge factor this time, especially with the dedication to win and putting other extracurricular activities on the back burner and putting this first.”
Long said a few of the participants are cheerleaders at their schools and some compete on sports teams. He said some start in the program as early as age 4 or 5, and there are over 200 participants in the program. Each is assigned to a team based on skill level and experience.
“We train throughout the summer on basic skills, and then we start putting our routine together with choreography and then breaking it down so they can physically get in shape to do it,” Long said. “Then we start running out routines until our first competition. Throughout the season we make things harder because our goal is to get to our end of the season even doing our hardest skills possible to win.”
Long, 28, moved to Fort Wayne six years ago from Indiana Ultimate’s Elkhart location to open the local branch at 5449 Keystone Drive. The Elkhart branch opened in 2006, and Long said that’s where he grew up before joining the coaching staff.
“This was a mix of veterans and new kids, and that’s part of what made this year so special,” Long said of the Green Envy squad. “All the experience was able to carry all the new kids.”
Those squad members are Maggie Barnett, Falyn Butler, Mia Casaburo, Reagan Colwell, Maysen Dahlenburg, Jerzie Downing, Bailey Ellis, Hannah Fisher, Sarah Gillum, Molly Goodman, Kendall Hartman, Kassidie Hatton, Emma Helton, Annabelle Hontz, Lilly Justice, Catherine Kelley, Aubrey McCain, Angela Smith, Julian Tippmann, Katie Wenz, Makenna Wilson, Brooklyn-Kai Xayarath, Thailynn Xayarath, Cory Yosick, Kendyl Zabolotney and Jaycee Zollinger.
The Electric Shock roster consists of Haley Albright, Kennedy Baker, Kaitlyn Cubellis, Elliana Davis, Molly Evans, Elyse Francher-Donald, Alyssa Fuller, Savannah Heinze, Drake Russell, Hensley Ruston, Emerson Scheele, Trinity Slabaugh, Macie Sulier, Georgia Washburn, Sophie Wenz and Haylee Whisler.