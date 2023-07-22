The Pine Valley Swim Team brings a seven-year title streak into the 61st annual Fort Wayne City Swim Meet, which will be held Friday through Sunday at Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
But team director and head developmental coach Kara West said that’s not what the club’s coaches are focused on as they head into the biggest meet of the summer season.
“Right now, we try not to focus on that,” West said. “As a program, we try to focus on the kids doing their best and having fun. We try to keep that being the focus, and we hope the kids go and have a good time and make good memories.”
Of the teams that participate in Fort Wayne’s summer swim league, Pine Valley is the largest, with membership in the mid-300s. About 115 to 130 of those Pine Valley swimmers will compete in the City Swim Meet, which is the annual season finale.
The meet has been held at Helen P. Brown Natatorium at South Side since 1996, and while that is the home pool of many of the city’s high school swim teams and events, racing in the large, indoor facility is a thrill for many of the younger athletes who are used to smaller outdoor pools.
“The kids get really excited about it. The teams have themes, they do a lot of spirit week stuff leading up to it,” West said. “And the fact that we go into the indoor pool at Helen P. Brown just changes the environment enough that it feels special to the kids. And when it feels special to the kids, it feels special to the parents as well, and I think that’s the coolest part. Everybody gets excited about it, and they make it a fun, joyful environment for everyone.”
Another exciting aspect of the meet: For many young athletes, it’s their largest crowd they swim against – and in front of – all year.
“We only have a few invites throughout the year, and even some of those, not everyone goes to all the time,” Pine Valley head coach Kahler Goldsmith said. “So it’s really the first meet of the year where you have all the kids, all the age groups on the deck on the last day at the same time, and it’s really cool.”
Although COVID disrupted many community organizations, West, who joined Pine Valley as a coach in 2019, said that swimming has remained popular during and after the pandemic.
“COVID was a really good year for swimming, we really had a big influx that year. It was cool to see the sport grow. I think for families it felt like a safer sport to participate in, and everybody was excited to be outside, everybody was excited to be doing something,” West said. “So I feel like we have been able to maintain, at a very reasonable rate, that influx. We’re at a really great place in the city, all the teams, year-round, where numbers are good, families are staying and kids are falling in love with the sport and sticking with it.”
Pine Valley won last year’s combined boys and girls title with 2,380 points, beating Pocahontas by just over 130 points, while Orchard Ridge took third. Pine Valley was the top-performing girls team with 1,236.5 points while the Pocahontas girls were second with 1,208. Orchard Ridge led the boys standings with 1,387 points.
Goldsmith said that coaches and officials citywide have been working on making young swimmers more familiar with regulations, which hopefully will cut down on the number of disqualifications at the City Swim Meet.
“I think across the board, watching swimmers from other teams, you can tell that people are thinking a little bit more about being legal in what they’re doing, and not just going out there and swimming,” Goldsmith said. “I think overall, everybody’s doing a good job with that.”
West said she expects the finals standings to be particularly close this summer.
“I think the city will probably be a little closer in matches between a couple of the big teams,” West said. “It’s exciting to go in and know that there’s going to be healthy competition and excitement and anticipation between all the teams.”
The Pine Valley coaches said the fun of the summer swim league, capped with the City Swim Meet, is a cornerstone of Fort Wayne’s thriving swim community.
“I’ve had conversations with other coaches – I’m thinking of a team from Michigan, I talk to the guys there a lot – but they don’t have anything like that where they’re from,” Goldsmith said. “We talk about how nice it is for swimming as a whole in Fort Wayne. It’s bigger purely because of this summer swim league. I think it helps a lot.”