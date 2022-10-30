Zach Panning is a runner of silent confidence and vocal gratitude. The Concordia graduate finished 11th overall and was the second American at the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 9 in his second marathon.
Panning, 27, ran a personal-best marathon time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 28 seconds. His time now ranks fourth among qualifiers for the Olympic Marathon Trials for Paris 2024, details of which have not been released.
“I felt pretty confident (going into Chicago),” Panning said in a phone interview. “The whole build went really smoothly. At the start of the training segment, I had goals of running 2:10. At that point, it really scared me. I didn’t know if that was something I was capable of. The longer the segment went on, I felt like I could do it. By the time race day came, I was feeling pretty confident in 2:10 at least and had hopes that I could dip under that.”
A Concordia graduate and a NCAA Division II national champion for Grand Valley State, Panning made his marathon debut at last year’s Chicago Marathon, where he also finished 11th in 2:15:04.
“I came out of my race last year and I was hooked on it,” Panning said. “There are people everywhere, the atmosphere was so exciting. I really like having something on the schedule that I’m looking forward to, … and having that out there is a constant reminder of the lifestyle that I need to be living and the things I need to be doing. That really keeps me super motivated and excited to execute.”
Panning exudes gratitude for the opportunity that coaches Kevin and Keith Hanson have given to him to continue to pursue running at the professional level and takes advantage of every racing opportunity, but instead of getting anxious or pressured into performing, he uses it as a showcase to show off his success.
“He was excited (for Chicago), he wasn’t nervous,” Kevin Hanson said. “He didn’t go into it with, ‘I hope I can handle this.’ He was excited to show everybody that he could handle this. If you didn’t talk to him and know his personality, it almost sounds cocky.
“He is more appreciative than the average person. Some people take it for granted: ‘I was a good high school runner, I was a good college runner, I didn’t have to worry about student loans because of my scholarship. This was taken care of for me.’ Even though all of those things are true, he appreciates everything. He really genuinely shows it.”
About four weeks out from Chicago, on Sept. 18, Panning traveled to the Philadelphia Distance Run half marathon as a tuneup race and fitness test. The goal was to run his goal marathon pace (about 4:50-4:55 per mile) for the first 10 miles, then “go.”
“The mileage that we’re running,” Panning said, “it’s designed to feel like the second half of the marathon. We had a longer warm-up, longer cool-down, going in on tired legs. I PRed in Philly for the half while I was running over 120 miles per week. I think in that moment, I was pretty confident that things were going well.”
The marathon distance suits Panning well since, much like Olympian and former Hansons athlete Des Linden, he is able to create an honest race throughout the entire distance, unlike many of the “sit-and-kick” race tactic used by runners who start slower and can switch into a much faster gear to vie for a top position.
“It’s one of those things that the distance goes up, it becomes a strength for Zach and he gets to utilize that,” Hanson said. “He says, ‘Let me be the one who grinds it out.’ You have to be able to run alone. It doesn’t matter if people are with you.”