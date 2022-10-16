It is a little bit early for Festivus, and there may not be any airing of grievances, but the Festivus Games are coming to Fort Wayne for the first time since 2015.
Touted as “Feats of strength for the rest of us,” the Festivus Games are a fitness competition for novice and intermediate athletes. The host sites are 60 miles apart, and Plus Ultra Fitness was selected as a host for this year’s games, scheduled for Saturday.
“It’s an opportunity to test your fitness,” Plus Ultra owner Joe Piowszkin said in a phone interview. “One of the best parts of getting in shape is seeing your progress, and sometimes competitions are the best way to showcase what you accomplished.
“It’s designed to test people’s capacity for work as opposed to skills. It’s not asking people to walk on their hands, or lift thousands of pounds. It’s simple things repeatedly.”
According to the competition’s website, the format was started in 2011 with about 70 athletes taking place and aimed at an estimated 95% of athletes who are novice or intermediate in fitness level. It has grown to over 17,000 athletes that participate nationwide.
There are three divisions: novice, intermediate and masters (for 40 and older, or, for a team, the average age is 45). The designations are explained on the website (www.festivusgames.com).
There are distinctions such as “unassisted unbroken pull-ups less than 5/2 (male/female)” and “mile run is over 10 minutes,” among others.
“You don’t need special training,” Piowszkin said. If you can do a sit-up, squat, step over a box. It’s a fun way to test your fitness.”
There are four workouts, or “WODs,” that range from AMRAP (as many reps as possible) in a time limit, number of cleans, completing a round of exercises for time and accumulating as many calories on a bike in four minutes.
The full details can be found at FestivusGames.com. Every host gym around the country will be doing the same workouts.
The competition goals fits in with what Piowszkin, a University of Saint Francis graduate, aims to provide at his establishment, which makes it a perfect host site for the goals of the Festivus Games.
“I was a traditional gym rat, just did my lifts at the gym and I realized that I needed to do more cardio,” he said. “Functional fitness seemed like you’re just lifting weight for more volume, with less rest, so that’s kind of like cardio, and I felt stale in a routine.”
He attended chiropractic school in the Chicago area and lived in Cincinnati with his wife before coming back to Fort Wayne in 2019. Plus Ultra Fitness celebrated its two-year anniversary Oct. 1.
“As a chiropractor, I treated many exercise injuries. The guy you went to when you got hurt,” Piowszkin said. “You just show people how to do (these movements) and not get hurt in the first place. I love what this style of fitness did for me, what it did for my life, it’s appropriate. It’s something to dig my heels in, it became my favorite hobby.”