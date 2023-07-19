It may be the slowest time of the sports calendar, but SportONE Parkview Icehouse will be plenty busy hosting a summer tournament that is the largest of its kind over the next two weeks.
Tuesday was the first day of the State Wars United States Hockey Championship, an inline skating tournament in its 19th year that is expected to bring 283 teams representing states and Canadian provinces, as well as Colombia, Australia, Spain, Sweden, Cayman Islands, Czech Republic and Italy. Three of the participating teams hail from Indiana.
“We have divisions from 6 and under to 55 and over, so all ages are playing. Boys, girls, old men, old women,” State Wars National Director Tim McManus said on Tuesday. “We love Fort Wayne, it’s been such a good home to us. We love feeling so special here. We feel like the Super Bowl when we come here.”
State Wars rotates among Fort Wayne, St. Peters, Missouri, and Taylor, Michigan.
“They treat us like a big deal, which we think we are,” McManus said of the Icehouse and Fort Wayne as a whole. “Some other, bigger cities, we might get lost in the shuffle with all the events that go on. But I think they really embrace what we do here, and how much business we bring to the area. And it’s been great for our families to come to an area they might never have visited in their life, and come to see a great part of the country.”
While adult teams are allowed to assemble their own lineups, youth players have to try out for the chance to participate at State Wars.
“Throughout the year, we run tryouts in all different states and provinces,” McManus said. “And people in other countries hold these tryouts for us to field state teams, provincial teams, to come play in the tournament and represent where they’re from.
“This is the culmination of all those tryouts, it’s a national championship for that. So they’ll come out, all different age groups, to play and say they’re the best team in the world.”
The Icehouse is usually home to three sheets of ice, so turning it into an inline skating facility for two weeks isn’t a simple process.
“We have to turn off the chiller in the back, and make sure the ice is soft enough that we can take it out,” said Kaleigh Schrock, who is general manager of the Icehouse and coach of the Fort Wayne Spacemen. “Of course, after you take the ice out, you have to make sure the floor is very dry so we can put the floor on and make sure there’s no condensation. Usually, once we get the ice out, there’s ice around the rink or underneath the benches, and it will melt, so you have to give yourself enough time to dry out. And we’ve rented some machines to help suck some of that extra water up.”
Schrock has seen State Wars come through Fort Wayne several times, but this is his first as the facility’s general manager. Even with the playing surface taken care of, there is still a lot of work that goes into preparing for the expected 10,000 players, coaches, refs and family members that will come through the building during the tournament.
“Obviously there’s a lot of prep work that goes in before, making sure our staff is prepared,” Schrock said. “We’ve hired some extra employees to help with the event.
“So we feel good where we’re at right now, and we just want to make sure that (McManus) and the customers, we’re meeting their expectations.”
The tournament, which runs through July 31, is open to the public, and admission is free. Games will begin by 7 a.m. and run continuously until near midnight each day.