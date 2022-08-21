While Eddie Ochoa didn’t see his dream of managing the Fort Wayne Blues to a championship at the National Amateur Baseball Federation Charlie Blackburn Major World Series this month come to fruition, the Blues’ manager did realize one important thing from his squad playing in the tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
“I have players already coming in and the team is going to be rebuilt,” Ochoa said. “My goal is to go back to the World Series next year.”
The Blues finished 1-2 in pool play, opening the tournament Aug. 3 with a 3-0 loss to a team from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. On Aug. 4, the Sports Fever out of Brooklyn handed the Blues a 10-1 defeat before Fort Wayne knocked off the host Merchants of Grand Rapids, 6-3.
“The teams down there, you just have to play really well,” Ochoa said. “We’ll go back next year with a lot better team. Whoever plays good ball is going to win.”
As Ochoa explained, his squad composed of primarily college players from the Summit City as well as Chicago handled some growing pains throughout the season, rallying to upset the South Bend Royals, 14-13, in the regional championship to earn a berth in the World Series.
“We got ahead early, but they rallied,” Ochoa said. “We had good hitting that day and we just played well enough to win.”
The players from Chicago included several athletes of Colombian descent, and that international spirit spread throughout the roster.
At the regional finals, many players from the Blues posed with the Colombian flag and the trophy, regardless of their nationality.
As Ochoa explained, the experience of simply taking part in the season-ending event will serve as tremendous motivation this offseason as he works to improve the Blues – both with the roster and with the coaching staff.
And the team manager plans to take a more hands-off approach in the 2023 season, letting his new coaching recruits handle more of the work load.
“I’m just going to kick back and let them win the ballgames so we can go back,” Ochoa said.
Ochoa’s influence will still be felt, along with the Blues players that helped comprise the World Series roster. And he hopes he’ll properly convey his time in Grand Rapids for next year. And the Blues plan to gun for the Buffalo Diesel, who prevailed 4-3 in the championship game over the Lombard (Ill.) Orioles.
“Just being there, it was the best experience,” Ochoa said. “Next year, I’ll know what to expect.”