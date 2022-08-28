Hyrum Hart has always been a thrower.
“He’s been throwing things since he was an infant,” Hart’s mother, Ivory Hart, says. “I have so many stories of him throwing things with bad consequences.”
Now, at age 12, Hart is putting his passion for throwing to better use. The Fort Wayne native is an elite youth disc golf player, with a pile of trophies already under his belt, including a dominant 10-stroke victory at the 12-and-under division of the Professional Disc Golf Association Junior World Championships in Peoria, Illinois, in July.
“I think what’s so addictive about (disc golf) is when you throw a really good round, it just feels really good, and you just want to keep playing,” Hart said.
Hart began playing disc golf when he was 6. His father, David Hart, played the sport about 20 years ago and had a set of old discs in the family’s garage that caught Hyrum’s attention. Father and son eventually started playing at the Shoaff Park course and the younger Hart “just fell in love” with the sport, his father said.
Hart’s first competition came when he was 9, in the 2020 Vehicle City Open in Flint, Michigan.
Hart, playing against one other competitor in his age division, won the two-man match by 12 strokes.
“We had no idea if he was any good or if he was just going to get destroyed,” Hart’s father said of that first tournament. “When he won, that’s when I realized this could be interesting.”
Hart is an almost entirely self-motivated player, his parents say. It’s normal for him to be practicing putting in the garage at 10 p.m., insisting he needs to make 100 putts before he can go to bed. He does such workouts every night and also plays two practice rounds a week.
Hart admits he does not have many other interests outside of disc golf. Though he is only 12, he already has dreams of turning professional. That’s where his motivation comes from.
“I want to get a lot better,” Hart said. “I want to get better sooner.”
That work paid off this summer in the junior world championships. Hart had gotten a taste of that level in the 2021 worlds in Emporia, Kansas, where he finished 11th out of 40 players. This year, he was bothered the day before the tournament by a wasp sting on his hand, which made it difficult for him to grip the discs. He worried it might affect his performance, but he was in second after the first round and tied for the lead after two rounds, with a 107 total. In the final two rounds, he shot 47 and 48 to finish 32 under par and win easily. He calls that victory his favorite memory in the sport.
Hart’s parents now joke they should bring wasps in a jar to tournaments in case he needs them.
“It was just so satisfying to watch him throw smart shots and play the game the way he knows he’s supposed to,” David Hart said of his son’s world title. “To watch him throw that last putt in was incredible. Immediately I started thinking back to when he was 6 years old and the two of us started out there at Shoaff Park, him throwing 70 feet and being happy about it. … It just brought back a flood of memories of all the time he spent working hard to prepare for it.”
Hart’s professional dreams might not be outside the realm of possibility, according to Dave Walters, president of the Fort Disc Golf Club. Walters, who has been playing disc golf for 16 years, started seeing David and Hyrum at Shoaff Park when Hyrum was 6 and immediately noticed the younger Hart’s pristine shooting form and the amount of time he spent on the course.
In late 2019, Walters invited Hart to play in some of the area’s local leagues, which he has done the last several years. The more veteran players quickly realized Hart shared their obsession.
Hart won the intermediate division at the Fort Wayne Women’s Global Event (also open to men) in early August and is on the verge of stepping up to Walters’ advanced division in local tournaments, leaving some players joking they don’t want to play against him as he gets better.
“I have no doubt a few years down the road he’s going to be playing at a high level,” said Walters, who praised Hart’s putting ability and said he could be “unstoppable” as he grows and he can throw the disc farther. “You start talking about touring as touring pro and being sponsored, he’s got all those pieces in place. The more he develops, it’s going to be there for him.
“There’s going to be a new wave of kids coming up that are going to be better than any pro we’ve ever seen before. … Hyrum definitely has the ability to be one of those players.”
On Aug. 20, Hart won the 15-and-under division of the Michigan State Junior Championships, beating his closest competitor by 15 strokes.
As Hart’s victories have piled up, his parents have enjoyed seeing their son excel at an activity he loves.
“The most satisfying thing is to see your children be passionate about something,” David Hart said. “I don’t even care if they’re successful at it, just to love something and go for it.
“It’s just been a blast to watch him fall in love with it. Somewhere along the line, I’m not even sure when it happened, it just turned into this is what he’s going to do and he wants to be the best.”