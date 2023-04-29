MaryBeth Collins’ competitive darts career was kicked off by a bit of a snub.
In her early 30s, Collins and her husband, Mark, would often spend Friday nights at the bar on the opposite corner from their home, casually playing on the bar’s dartboard.
When the bar’s owner needed a substitute for the dart league, he called Mark – even though MaryBeth is the more competitive member of the couple.
“It got back to them that I got upset because they didn’t ask me. But I do have the competitiveness, I wanted to, and I was pretty good at it,” Collins said during an interview at O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub this month. “And then they got me subbing for a league, and then I just went from there.”
Over the next few years, Collins added the city darts tournament to her calendar, and in 2007 she started traveling outside Fort Wayne for regional tournaments, and since then expanded to national tournaments.
This month, she’ll travel to Las Vegas for the NDA Team Dart tournament, which runs from Thursday through May 10. She’ll be competing for Team USA in the International Challenge event for the second year – and playing in some other competitions as well, because if you’ve already traveled all that way, why not?
Collins earned that spot on Team USA by posting one of the top six averages among women who competed at last year’s NDA Team Dart event.
Collins is now 58 and has been playing darts competitively for well over 20 years. She’s won so many tournament plaques that she would like to turn a wall in her dining room into a “mosaic wall” to display them all. She has plenty of tournament nicknames, including her initials “MB,” “MaryDeath,” and “Tornado” (because you never know when she’s going to strike). She is the local soft-tip league coordinator and still participates in four leagues a week.
She said one of the true draws of the sport is that it can be enjoyed by just about anybody, even people who think they have limited athletic abilities.
“I’m going to be 59 soon, and you can play. You can be skinny, you can be fat, you can be tall, you can be short,” Collins said. “I’ve seen people in wheelchairs, on crutches. People missing a limb. There’s really nothing stopping anyone from playing, except not having the desire or not having a place to play.”
Darts is a sport for most ages, and Collins said you can also start very young, as she did with her niece and three nephews.
“I started my niece and nephews at 3, and they were hitting bull’s-eyes, occasionally,” Collins said.
Her oldest nephew, Issac Bowers, is now 21 and took first place in one of his events at the Indiana State Dart Championships in Indianapolis in February.
“Besides my husband and my mother, he has been my biggest cheerleader for all my dart tourneys,” Collins said.
Collins said darts gives competitors a wide latitude to throw with the form that feels most comfortable for them – she knows one man who “almost looks like a praying mantis going after somebody,” and a woman who took aim from so far off center that she was to the side of the toe line, and threw the dart at an angle.
“It worked for her, but I don’t think I ever could try to emulate her throw,” Collins said.
Collins likes to throw with her side facing the board, her front foot planted parallel to the toe line. If she needs to correct herself after a few throws, she’ll adjust the placement of her back foot to turn her body ever so slightly.
“The way I stand, the way I throw, I don’t hurry myself, because I’ve learned you give each dart the same amount of time,” Collins said. “A lot of people will get out there and they’ll take their time aiming the first dart, and then the second two they can’t wait to get them out of their hand. I’ve been told I throw meticulously the same. I don’t always hit what I’m aiming for, but I throw exactly the same way.”
The real draw of all these leagues and tournaments in Las Vegas and beyond, Collins said, is that “it’s a chance to see the family.”
“Somebody once asked me, if I couldn’t play darts anymore, what would I miss the most? And I told him, it’s the family that we have created. We are a family, and the first thing we do is hug,” Collins said. “If someone has health issues or their house burned down, we pull together and throw a fundraiser to help them out. We’ve created a family like no other. People will still come out and watch you play darts because they used to, and they know who your are.
“It’s the nicest family you can imagine.”