With each generation of Katie Pranger’s family, the fitness journey is beginning earlier. That journey is helped along by the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival’s option of races and events.
This year’s Fall Festival takes place Oct. 1 with the 10-kilometer and Triple Crown distances beginning at 7:30 a.m. The half marathon begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 4-mile at 10:30 a.m.
“It’s so great to see my oldest daughter, she’s in fourth grade (this year), starting to pick up (running) earlier than my mom and I,” said Pranger, 37. “My mom (Diane Post) didn’t start until her late 30s, I didn’t start until my 20s. It’s nice that we’re passing it down at an early age to keep those healthy habits.
“The same daughter, she’s done two kids marathons. They love going down and seeing us cross the finish line at Parkview Field. I’ve always recommended that to people who ask how I’ve kept my weight off.”
While her daughter isn’t participating in the Kit’s Club this year in favor of other activities, Pranger is continuing the tradition of crossing the finish line at Parkview Field.
“If my memory serves me right, the first few (Fort4Fitness Fall Festivals), Parkview Field didn’t even exist,” she said. “It was a road race that you started and finished near Main Street. Ever since Parkview Field, I love the added excitement. Having the crowd around you cheering, I love that they’ve had different distances.
“(One year at the half marathon) this girl and I, we kept passing each other, about a half mile to go, she said, ‘Let’s run in together.’ It’s just that encouragement that we’re in this together.”
Pranger recalled her middle school days when she tried to cheat at the mile run and laughed that now she pays to run up to 26 times the distance she previously avoided.
“I didn’t run or walk enough laps (in middle school) and I would never have guessed that I’d pay to run long distances,” she said. “I have always struggled with having a healthy lifestyle. In high school, I was overweight but shortly after high school, I started to pick up walking.
“My mother was a huge inspiration. I started walking my first, … six to eight half marathons, including Fort4Fitness and being excited to be able to do that with my mom. It was fun to ride together and accomplish those goals. With that walking, I was able to get down to a healthy weight.”
There were some gap years where Pranger concentrated her attention on her daughters when they were infants and toddlers and the weight crept back on, but after the success she saw the first go-around of walking and running distance, it was just a matter of starting up again.
“I actually picked up walking and running those marathons and half marathons shortly after my daughter was 2,” Pranger said. “Since 2016, I’ve been able to keep off almost 100 pounds with this healthier lifestyle.
“It’s just amazing what organizations and runs that can change your whole mindset on something. Fort4Fitness has made a huge impact in my life and my mom’s life and it’s nice to have that lifestyle.”