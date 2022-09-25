The home plate finish line at Parkview Field has become a gateway of emotions for thousands of participants of the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival over the last 15 years.
This year will continue the tradition with the Silver Fox and Kit’s Club last mile Friday evening and the 10-kilometer, half marathon and 4-mile races Saturday.
Organization Executive Director Satin Lemon crossed her first Fort4Fitness finish line in the 4-mile distance with one goal in mind: run the whole thing.
And she succeeded.
“I made the mistake that when you enter the ballpark, I picked it up too early,” she said. “It was like, ‘The finish line is in sight.’ That’s a really long way around the ballpark. I thought it was a really cool experience.”
Lemon took over as executive director in 2018 after a stint in bank marketing.
“I love the planning aspect (of the Fort4Fitness events),” she said. “I enjoy that experience of seeing people really achieve their goal. I did the training program of ours a couple years before I had to run my kids around. It was cool to see people where they started and maybe they upgraded their race and got good tips, and at the finish line, they’re really excited.”
In addition to the in-person training groups, there is a free virtual training option through PNC, which has helped those with tricky schedules receive guidance throughout the training process.
“We have 5% of our registrants involved in that program,” Lemon said. “If they’re able to offer that moving forward, I think that percentage will only increase.”
The 2021 participation numbers were down significantly due to ongoing pandemic uncertainty with the total number at 990 (344 for the 4-mile, 286 for the 10K, 317 for the half marathon, and 43 Triple Crowners).
“(Last year’s) Fall Festival was right at the delta variant,” Lemon said. “That shied some people away and then it was like, ‘Oh, there’s another hurdle.’ Registration numbers are definitely up this year. Our half numbers are up significantly, which is really cool to see.”
As of Sept. 16, the 4-mile had 1,264 registrants, the 10K had 677, the half marathon had 710 and 79 were signed up for the Triple Crown.
A highlight of every year is the neighborhood and crowd support, many of whom reach out well ahead of the event to ensure they fill a need.
“It’s so community-driven, the charity partners, they do cheer groups, they have those neighborhoods that are just awesome. They have their own music or bands out there,” Lemon said. “Most of those neighborhoods just really embrace it. They look forward to it, too. They reach out a month in advance, ‘Anything you need to facilitate your groups?’
“We have a lot of companies that are involved in the water stations. Maybe you’re not a runner, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be a part of it in some way and get that experience.”