Larry Bird may be the most famous “Bird” from Indiana, but George “The Bird” Yardley is the best pro basketball player to play in Fort Wayne.
The Hollywood, California, native is the subject of a new book, “George ‘The Bird’ Yardley: NBA Scoring Machine” by Greg Hayes.
A great athlete who competed in tennis, volleyball, golf and basketball, Yardley broke the NBA single-season scoring record in 1958.
In Hayes’ hands, the Yardley story – and that of the founding and growth of the NBA and the history of pro basketball in Fort Wayne – comes to life in vivid detail.
There are many quotes from Yardley about playing and living in the Summit City with his wife and family.
Hayes dives deep into Yardley’s career from high school to college at Stanford, including his legendary AAU career, and then his explosive seven-year NBA career.
“My dad worked for Yardley and was a big fan of his,” Hayes said in an email interview. “My dad kept valuable articles and told me stories about Yardley as I grew up. All of that became the foundation for the book. ... His mom kept a scrapbook that I became aware of after exhausting all of my research. The family gave me online access to it. It was a treasure of over a thousand articles including game write ups. The book doubled in pages as a result of so much good and interesting primary source information.”
This 312-page book has plenty of Fort Wayne references with North Side High School mentioned as playing host to Pistons home games.
There’s also plenty of NBA history, including how Yardley helped pioneer the one-handed jump shot and the dunk, while using his leaping ability to score and rebound over grounded opponents. Yardley’s prowess helped him eclipse George Mikan’s record of 1,932 points in a season. His 2,001 in the 1957-58 season made him the first player to score 2,000 in a season.
Of course, he did this while playing for the Pistons in Fort Wayne and team owner Fred Zollner. Hayes gives plenty of background on Zollner’s piston manufacturing company and his nationally renowned softball team. And also the story of how the NBA was formed in 1949 in the kitchen of Pistons general manager Carl Bennett’s Fort Wayne home. And look out for the “Flying Z”, a nod to Zollner’s 21-passenger Douglas DC-3 the owner purchsed from United Airlines, the first time a pro sports team had its own plane.
When the league held its first draft in 1950, the Pistons took Yardley eighth. The blonde, balding Californian was geographically challenged by the city.
“When I got the telegram I had to laugh,” Yardley told Pioneers of the Hardwood. “I’d never heard of such a place. I’d heard of Indianapolis before, and I knew where Indiana was in the map, but what kid from California had ever heard of Fort Wayne, Indiana.”
But the Summit City would become a second home for the Yardley’s even after he was traded to Syracuse and after he retired. Its proximity to Indianapolis, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati was an added benefit to its friendliness and cleanliness.
In an example of how all things old are new again, in 1954 Zollner hired Charley Eckman as coach – a former referee. If this sounds preposterous, it’s no more so than the present day Colts hiring TV personality and former player Jeff Saturday as interim coach this season.
But Eckman’s free-flowing style of offense would liberate and showcase Yardley’s game.
As Hayes writes: “Eckman saw greatness in Yardley, even as he had described him as ‘such a chalky-white bastard that you thought he was dying from malnutrition.’ ”
Hayes uses plenty of source material to bring back the voices of the past throughout the book. The legendary Hilliard Gates, the voice of the Pistons on WKJG radio, is quoted, and there are liberal mentions of articles in the Journal Gazette and the former News-Sentinel.
And Fort Wayne’s love affair with bowling gets a notice as Hayes recalls how the Pistons had to play their 1955 home playoff games in Elkhart and Indianapolis because the Coliseum was playing host to the American Bowling Congress tournament. However, the following season, the bowling tournament was not in town and for the deciding game of semifinals series against the St. Louis Hawks, a crowd of 9,261 saw Yardley score 20 points as the Pistons rallied to advance to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season. As Hayes notes, only the 1953 All-Star Game drew more fans to the Coliseum for a basketball game.
There are 16 pages of vintage photos of Yardley’s career from his days at Stanford, AAU, the NBA, including family photos and awards.
As the 1950s were nearing their end, the days of an NBA team in a medium-sized city was also coming to an end, and the warning signs of the Pistons leaving Fort Wayne were becoming more obvious. The birth and popularity of the Komets hockey team is mentioned as a contributing factor.
But the players loved the city.
As Hayes quoted Dick Rosenthal: ‘It was a wonderful place to play in because it was the focal point of the community, and the players were respected, appreciated, and supported.’ Hayes also uses a Yardley quote from the book “Pioneers of the Hardwood” to illustrate Yardley’s appreciation of the city.
Later, as the Pistons moved to Detroit and played at the Olympia, Hayes writes how Yardley yearned for the days in Fort Wayne and to play in front of a “small but passionate” fan base. He quotes Yardley as saying Fort Wayne was “a fantastic city that took you to heart, made you feel you were one of them.”
His yearly presence at the Mad Anthonys charity golf tournament is mentioned as well as the fact that Yardley received a Red Coat, as the Mad Anthonys’ Hoosier Celebrity of the Year, in 1992. And after years of a concerted effort to get him in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, Yardley was finally elected in 1996.
“We don’t come back to play golf, but more to see our friends. ... We made more good and close friends in four years in Fort Wayne than we made in a lifetime at home,” Hayes quotes Yardley as saying.
The book is a love letter to a lesser known star of the early days of the NBA and the city of Fort Wayne, how one of its more prominent citizens was a driving force behind the founding, and development of the league and how the city nurtured its first pro team.
This is the fifth book, and third on basketball, written by Hayes, a longtime high school teacher and coach, who earned a BA in History and an M.Ed. in Educational Administration from UCLA, where he coached men’s and women’s basketball.
For those looking for a quick, easy read filled with references of Fort Wayne in the 1950s and the history of the NBA, this book checks all boxes.