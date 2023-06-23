With family members immersed in the sport of goalball, Zach Buhler knew more about the sport than the average person. Once the Huntington native lost his eyesight because of a medical disorder that detached both of his retinas, Buhler relied on his athletic ability to quickly progress in the sport.
Living close to Fort Wayne’s Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities, the familiarity with the sport as well as the facility, which has been the host venue for Team USA’s residency program since 2015, helped lead to Buhler getting selected as a goalball sport ambassador by the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes.
“I love the game of goalball,” Buhler said. “I’ve been an athlete all my life, so it gave me a sport I could play with no limitations, but it also gave me a community that I can be with for my whole life.
“I love, … being able to advocate for blind sports. I just want to give the same opportunity for people to love this game. It’s so needed, not only being able to play the game but also to be part of a community.”
Last week, Buhler was part of the USA Goalball men’s team that reeled off six consecutive victories to claim the gold medal at the Nations Cup in Berlin. The American squad outscored its opponents 78-37 and reached double digits in goals in five of the seven games. On the final day of the event, the U.S. gained redemption against Germany Black in the semifinals, 9-4, before defeating Finland again in the gold medal final, 12-4. Buhler scored 15 goals in the tournament.
Buhler’s mother-in-law and father-in-law played the sport competitively after their ability to see was compromised, so he enjoys the opportunity to discuss goalball with his family, both from a supportive standpoint and from a place of shared experience.
“It’s been cool to sit around the dinner table and talk about how things were and be able to explain the game pretty easily,” Buhler said. “My mother-in-law comes to tournaments and practices, and she practices with us, and my father-in-law is interested in coaching my club team.”
Soon after Turnstone launched its residency program in 2015, Buhler started playing the sport. A multisport athlete during his junior high years, he lost his sight at 12 years old because of what doctors initially identified as Stickler syndrome, a group of rare genetic disorders that affect connective tissues in the body.
Stickler syndrome often manifests in the form of a detached retina, which occurred in both of Buhler’s eyes. He recently underwent genetic testing once again that ruled it out, so the cause lingers with a hint of uncertainty.
“Basically, I had all the signs and symptoms,” Buhler said. “Since then, I just got tested for genetics with my daughter, and I’m currently working on figuring out exactly what I have. I have all the signs and symptoms, so we think it’ll be a mutation, but hopefully we’ll figure it out soon.”
As Buhler explained, the initial diagnosis caused him much consternation and frustration. But the rise of adaptive sports such as beep baseball and goalball provided him with a needed outlet for athletic competition, and Turnstone served as a “blessing.”
“If Turnstone wasn’t as close as it was, I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am,” Buhler said. “That first year playing, I was just a body for the team training for (the 2016 Paralympic Games in) Rio. I was getting exposed to all this high-level play in my first year.
“I wish I knew about Turnstone when I was in junior high, but I was just so blessed to find Turnstone when I did.”
And in wanting to give back to a sport that’s given Buhler a new athletic outlet even after losing his sight, he has sought out ways to do so by participating in fundraisers for the sport. That led the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes to elect Buhler as a goalball ambassador.
“After I found out I was selected,” Buhler said, “I was really excited because I get to do some speaking and just spread the word.”