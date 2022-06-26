For about half a minute in 2012, Jim Shovlin retired from the Dan Eash Senior Baseball League. But then he needed to impress a girl.
“We would run into people out and about talking baseball,” he recalled. “She said, ‘The one thing I regret is that I met you just after you retired from baseball. I regret not being able to see you play.’ ”
Though he was 54 at the time, Shovlin figured she was worth it so he decided on a comeback. Then he married her.
Now, after playing in 30 of the league’s 31 years, Shovlin is finally retiring. Though he can still swing the bat, at age 64 he can’t move as well anymore. His body probably needs a pinch runner – to first base – after a walk.
Oh, don’t feel sorry for him, because his teammates and fellow competitors sure don’t, razzing him every step of the way to the base (which takes about 2 minutes and makes 90 feet seem like 90 yards). Shovlin is fair game because he dishes it out more than he takes it as the ultimate bench jockey.
“That’s why I’m here today, to be in the dugout with these guys, to take the comments and give out the comments,” Shovlin said. “Nobody is going up to a higher league or anything like that. We just love baseball, and this is what we do for fun. We scratch an itch.”
He’s been plagued by a strained glute tendon since the season started in May (yes, he is and has a pain in the …), gobbling anti-inflammatory pills all week so he can play on Sundays. His physical therapist is frowning about that, and as much as wife Dy-Dy loves watching him play, it’s getting a little painful to see. As he said, you can stretch whatever will still stretch, but there’s still a good chance of pulling something, and it won’t be a ball over the right field fence.
And there are five grandsons – ages 3 to 12 – whose games need a cheerleader.
“It’s time to give them time and go watch their games,” he said recently in the Yankees’ dugout at Wayne High School. “There’s enough schedules to go through, and I’m not playing at the level I was. Hopefully I’ve built up over the years a little bit of elder respect.”
Actually, it’s a sign of respect that his fellow players still give him grief. There’s some respect, though, because of what he’s meant to the league and he’s still a decent player.
“Shovie is as real as it gets,” Yankees skipper Rodney Moss said. “Shovie will be out here all the time anyway because he can’t be away from it. He’d miss the camaraderie too bad.”
Last year, in a game against the Dodgers, Shovlin pitched a shutout and hit a home run over the fence, earning the nickname “Shovie Otahni” from teammate Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock. Shovlin later figured out that his catcher that day, Kyle McDowell, was only a few months old when Shovlin started in the league.
The funny thing is Shovlin is the only player who’s been kicked out of the national Men’s Senior Baseball League Hall of Fame. After being inducted in 2006, Shovlin was given the boot a few years ago because the local league found a cheaper insurance rate rather than going with the league-mandated plan. He’s still got the trophy.
He’s more proud of getting his buddy Eash into the Hall of Fame in 2009 before he passed away from Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2014 at 59. As part of his banishment, Shovlin negotiated that Eash would remain in the hall.
He’ll try to make it through this season. Shovlin said he’s having too much fun at his other jobs to even consider retiring for real yet. He’s the Mad Ants’ director of corporate sales and public address announcer, will celebrate hosting the radio show “Talkin’ Sports” for 15 years in January, is president of the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association and coaches junior varsity baseball at Leo High School. He’s also the PA guy for Saint Francis football.
Maybe to break it down the best, Shovlin still loves baseball.
“When you hit the baseball, it’s the same feeling as when you hit in the backyard with your dad pitching when you were 7 years old,” Shovlin said. “When I do get a hit, the other dugout will get on the pitcher, ‘Do you know how old this guy is?’ ”
But is he really retiring? When his injury finally heals up, will there be a third try and another comeback?
“His body can’t take it any more, but these are his people,” Dy-Dy said. “I’m not even sure if he is ever going to retire for sure. It’s always going to be in his heart, and he’s always going to be on the field in some capacity, and I love that about him.”
She’s still impressed.