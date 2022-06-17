In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, after the hurricane-like storm that ripped through Fort Wayne late Monday had dissipated, Elmhurst Little League president Brooke Thomas walked the short distance from her house to the league’s field complex on Mason Drive. She was shocked by the damage she saw.
“Never have I seen this, ever,” Thomas said. “It was just insane. I just couldn’t believe it. … It’s just crazy.”
The storm battered the complex, dumping significant brush in the area, ripping the roof off one of the dugouts and even snapping an aluminum light pole, which fell onto one of the fields and crushed part of a fence. In addition, the loss of power from the storm ruined a large store of concession-stand food the league had recently bought.
One piece of the field was still standing in perfect order, however: the brand-new “Elmhurst Little League” sign the league installed this year.
“But our sign, … stood there with the light on, just shined over all the destruction,” she said. “I was like, ‘Aw.’ ”
The storms came at a difficult time for Little Leagues, throwing off schedules for tournaments and end-of-year events. The Elmhurst Little League was set to host a prep (machine-pitched) tournament Monday and Tuesday, but that will have to be pushed back or moved. City tournament games the league was scheduled to host will also have to be relocated or rescheduled.
The Don Ayres Tournament, put on by the Don Ayres Little League, was supposed to open this weekend, but games were pushed back to next week. One of the league’s fields, off Getz Road, suffered significant damage with trees through the fences and even the power box, according to league president Chris Buell, likely preventing games from being played there the rest of the year. At another field, a set of bleachers was flipped – the league already fixed that – and a roof was damaged, leaving aluminum flashing hanging from the press box.
“It was like seeing the rest of Fort Wayne,” Buell said. “We knew there was damage everywhere, we knew we had a lot of mature trees out at Getz Road, but it was kind of a shock (the extent).”
Outside of the one Don Ayres field that will be dormant until next season, the leagues are planning to get their fields back into playable condition as soon as possible so games can resume. While some games have been moved already, Thomas and Buell are planning to host games on the damaged fields in the coming days if clean-up goes well. With that goal in mind, the leagues, especially Elmhurst, are looking for volunteers to help with clearing debris. Thomas, who was without power at her own home until late Thursday afternoon, is organizing a clean-up day Saturday with an eye toward playing games next week.
Anyone who wants to assist is encouraged to contact the Elmhurst League at elmhurstlittleleaguefw@gmail.com. Those who plan to attend Saturday will be able to help the league clear the downed light pole from the field, but are also asked to bring chainsaws or woodchippers in an effort to help the league clear trees from the field areas. The league president says she has already heard from some volunteers and is touched by those who want to help.
“It means so much to me and the whole (league) board,” Thomas said. “It’s just been so heartwarming. I know that it’s hot and everyone is miserable, but it truly does bring out the best in people. People do really rally and want to help. … I’m hoping they’ll show up on Saturday.”
As for the Don Ayres Little League, the most pressing issue is clearing and hauling brush so repairs to damaged fences can begin. Those wishing to help that league can contact don.ayres. little.league@outlook.com, though Buell suggested volunteers looking to help one league prioritize Elmhurst.