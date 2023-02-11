Steven Strahm had hit rock bottom. The combination of stints in jail, losing most of his left leg to amputation and an ensuing opioid addiction to deal with that pain left the now 38-year-old broken, depressed and wondering if his life was even worth living.
When trying to find any sort of purpose for a life that, to Strahm, had little meaning, he stumbled into Sud’n Impact Gym on Main Street and met owner David Hernandez.
“I told him, ‘I feel really hopeless and alone, and I feel like I can’t do anything,’ and he said he’d try to teach me,” Strahm said. “He taught me some kickboxing and some boxing. At first, I thought he was crazy, but he worked with me on boxing and so far, I’m undefeated in boxing.”
Strahm’s interest in athletic endeavors blossomed from there, and he started training at Get A Grip Judo at 1724 Prairie Lane, where he learned jiujitsu. Despite competing with one leg, Strahm earned a gold medal at the North American Grappling Association’s Illinois Grappling Championship on Nov. 12.
To watch Strahm compete in jiujitsu is to see him begin in a seated position with his prosthetic leg removed. Despite the appearance of a disadvantage as he’s sitting on the mat, Strahm’s ability to fend off attacks coupled with opponents sometimes grasping for a limb that isn’t there helps him adapt. Strahm lost the leg after multiple infections.
“I just feel like it would be nice to train with people that understand my situation like I do,” Strahm said. “You have people that want to help you get better, but I never get to compete against other people with my issues. Everyone with two legs knows how to fight other people with two legs. The problem that they run into with me is they can’t do jiujitsu the same. About the time they pass around to the side, now I’m around because you can’t control this leg.”
While the training changes based on circumstances, Hernandez embraces people’s unique situations. He trains a 17-year-old with an atrophied arm how to box, explaining that he just puts a glove over what remains of the arm to block the opponent’s punches. He also worked with a quadriplegic previously, despite many other gyms telling her no.
“A lot of people have been talked out of (competing),” Hernandez said. “I can see how they’re talked out of it. They’re told, ‘just go home, sit down and relax’. It’s just easier to do that than to tell somebody to get up and struggle, and put your body through it.
“It’s always a trial and error, but I don’t set limits for anybody. There’s a way to figure it out. You just adapt.”
And being able to adapt to some extraordinary circumstances – as well as adapting to those that believe in him – will, Strahm hopes, help him empower others with similar struggles.
“I know how much it’s helped me,” he said. “When I really looked at it, when things go wrong in your life, you tend to blame other circumstances. I’ve quit so many things in my life because of fear or discomfort, and I don’t want to do that anymore.
“I know there has to be something more for me and people like me in this life other than trying to survive on a few hundred dollars a month on disability. I’m trying to do whatever I can to survive, to show my children that if anything happens to you in this life, you don’t have to quit. You don’t have to give up. Even if something like this happens, you still have your brain and you still have the rest of you that can say, ‘I’m still alive.’ ”