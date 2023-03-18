Forty years after Elton John released the song “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting”, Autumn and Charles Law still believe the lyrics to ring true – with a small twist. The co-owners of PRIME Teams Inc. will host “Fight Night 5” today at Prime Inc.’s gym on Pennsylvania Street. The USA Boxing-sanctioned event will start at 2 p.m. with doors open at 1 p.m.
“To go pro, you have to be registered with USA Boxing and you have to have so many fights at USA Boxing events to be able to qualify,” Autumn Law said. “There’ll be a lot of kids getting their first fight.”
As the lone USA Boxing-affiliated gym in Fort Wayne, Autumn Law explained that the event, which will feature upwards of 35 matches, will draw fighters from states throughout the Midwest and even as far away as New York.
In addition to food trucks and a DJ on site, Prime Inc. will hold a meet and greet with former WBO champion Lamon Brewster and former Bellator and UFC fighter Anthony Lapsley. Brewster, who amassed a 35-6 career record with 30 knockouts and knocked out Wladimir Klitschko on April 10, 2004 to win the WBO title, will join Lapsley in providing feedback to all competitors after their fights.
Fight Night 5 comes almost a year to the day after Fight Night 4, which was also held at PRIME Inc.’s gym. With the continued growth and interest in PRIME’s boxing events, Autumn Law indicated that future events might take place in a larger venue.
“We’re going to hold another fight night, but we’re outgrowing the space,” Autumn Law said.
Today’s event serves as a goal for boxers that train at PRIME, which was started as a non-profit organization. Kids ages 10-17 can train for free on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. in a program that includes education assistance and adult skills training in addition to boxing lessons.
“They have to bring their tablets, and we make sure they complete their missing assignments,” Autumn Law said. “Sometimes we’ll meet with their school, their teachers or their principal. We wanted to offer them the best opportunity. Though most of our kids are economically challenged, we wanted to make sure they got the best training.”
In addition to the boxing lessons and study tables, PRIME – which stands for Promoting Respect, Integrity, Morals and Education – feeds the trainees meals donated by local restaurants in a family-style setting.
PRIME also offers training for all individuals for $50 a month, with training sessions held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. As Autumn Law explained, anyone interested in working out at the facility is welcome to train.
“We’ll train anyone at any level, beginner to pro,” Autumn Law said. “If you wanted to get a workout or you wanted to train, you can come in. We’re a community hub, a community center.”
Boxing training stands as just one facet of what the Law family seeks to accomplish. Now eight years into assisting with homelessness in the city, the family’s plans to help out those in need continue to grow.
“(Charles) realized that these kids need us, they need a safe place that they can go and learn new skills, where they can stay on top of their school,” Autumn Law said. “It’s so much more than just boxing. He just saw the need in these kids, so we try to catch them before they’re adults. We also have a food pantry, and we’re in the process of opening a women and children’s shelter. We just keep pushing for these kids because they don’t have a say so.”