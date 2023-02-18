Typically, Fort Wayne Curling Club founder Craig Fischer steps on the ice four times a week to compete in a curling match or teach others the sport. In the month of January, Fischer played 34 matches in a 24-day stretch. Normally, that workload would tax any curler. But with national pride on the line? Fischer couldn’t resist.
Fischer joined 19 other curlers from the United States in January on the USA Curling Scot Tour, a goodwill tour of Scotland that takes place every 10 years. During the tour, Fischer and the rest of Team USA competed against curlers from Scotland, where the sport was invented, playing in numerous curling clubs throughout the country.
“We had 90 people apply and 20 were selected,” Fischer said. “It’s not based on curling ability, it’s based on contribution to the game. Based on the work I had done to start our club and build two dedicated facilities and start our special needs activities, I was lucky enough to be selected for the tour.”
During the tour, each country accrues the points it scores during matches, with the country amassing the most points throughout the tour awarded the Herries-Maxwell Trophy. Team USA retained the trophy, outscoring the Scots by about 170 points. The trophy gets contested every five years, with the Scots making the trek to the United States to compete in a similar tour.
In the sport of curling, teams of four take turns propelling granite stones weighing around 40 pounds down a sheet of ice towards the “house” – a bull’s-eye made up of three concentric circles. The stones taking an arcing path toward the “house,” and the curling path gave rise to the sport’s name.
After traveling to Scotland on Jan. 5, Team USA took a tour of Glasgow the next day, which included a distillery tour. From then on? Plenty of curling – and plenty of gracious hosts, as Fischer explained.
“There were a few free mornings, but other than that it was curling and receptions,” Fischer said. “Every day we’d get up, go to the facility, play a game, eat lunch and socialize, play again and then in the evening (attend) a big, formal reception hosted at a hotel or occasionally at the curling club.
“We ate lots of traditional Scottish food. They fed us extremely well. They said American portion sizes are huge, so they fed us really well over there. I think the toughest part was the eating and the drinking, because there was a lot of drinking as well.”
Fischer noted a few highlights from the tour. In Edinburgh, he and Team USA competed against a team that included Bruce Mouat, who skipped Great Britain to a silver medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Curling in Kinross, a town about 20 miles northwest of Edinburgh, hit home for Fischer, as Ian Harley, a member of the Fort Wayne Curling Club who resides in Angola, grew up and learned to curl at that club.
“His mom even stopped by to say hi,” Fischer said. “It was cool to be over there and meet his mom and meet some of the people he grew up curling with.”
In addition to the ample portions of Scottish food and drink, a bagpipe would play Team USA into the curling club each day on the tour, with the Scots holding their brooms up to create a tunnel as a sign of respect. In Dundee, the local high school pipe band, which had won a world championship, took things a step further, as a full band of five bagpipes and four drummers played for 10 minutes after the team entered the facility.
Team USA also played at the Scottish national curling academy in Sterling, where Fischer marveled at the club’s setup.
“(Sterling is) where all the Scottish curling high performance athletes train,” Fischer said. “It’s really good ice there, and it’s set up like where you see the Olympics. There’s blue carpet between the sheets, and it’s just a really cool facility to play in.
“(The tour is) about playing a game, but it’s more about the fellowship. The Scots were so welcoming, we made a lot of friends we’re continuing to keep in touch with, and we made lifelong memories and lifelong friends on this tour.”