I admit, when I walked away from the professional wrestling business in early 2004 at the age of 24, I really thought that chapter of my life had ended. A fun phase, a great way to spend too many Saturdays in Marion and with what turned into several friendships now entering a third decade, I moved on, completed my college education and started my journalism career.
Fast forward 17 years. With an 8-year-old son Jack showing a similar passion for professional wrestling as his father at that age, some of those long-dormant interests in entertaining bubbled back to the surface. After contacting a couple local promoters, some spots opened up on shows for me throughout northern Indiana.
Unlike my first run, when I adopted the moniker CJ Washington as a nod to myself, my father and my upbringing, I chose to use my actual name in the ring to honor my children and my family. Also, to serve as a constant reminder to stay true to myself and my own character.
In my sophomore year at Manchester College, I attended a wrestling show in Huntington, joining my friend Mike Quickery to watch his cousin, wrestler KC Thunder. During that show, I struck up a conversation with a fellow bald gentleman, Jeff Stafford, sitting next to me. After the show, Jeff advised me that he and his brother Terry, who wrestled for the legendary Dick The Bruiser in the late 1980s as part of the tag team “Black Plague,” ran a training school in a warehouse in Urbana.
That town served as a training ground where I learned the skills needed to officiate matches. And working for North American Professional Wrestling in such outposts as South Whitley, Silver Lake and Packerton, memories of each town remain.
In South Whitley, I worked in front of 500 people for the first time. I met my first big name wrestler, The Golden Lion (Fort Wayne’s Tim Replogle), whose 938-day reign as WWA Heavyweight Champion stands as the longest in that promotion’s history in Silver Lake. And Packerton, a town so small that the only landmark on Google maps is a pop machine, is where my trainer delivered the first – and, to date, only – steel chair to my head.
But with Jack showing a love for wrestling, and my desire as a father to connect with him, I stepped back through the ropes as a referee once again. It took some time to shake off the ring rust, but all the fun parts – getting to serve as arbiter for the unrelenting battle of good versus evil, the brotherhood with some really tremendous folks in the locker room, the opportunity to travel all over the country – have made this second run so incredibly rewarding.
The rekindling of friendships – Steve Wilson, known the world over as Kongo Kong, but to my sons Jack and Henry, he’s Uncle Steve; Jake Omen, a 17-year-old just starting out as I was finishing up, but now a veteran of nearly 20 years and over 20 countries; Jason Ayers, who was a rail-thin college freshman when we met in 1999 and who I served as best man for in his wedding in 2006, is now a role model thanks to his lengthy tenure as a WWE referee.
In addition to reconnecting with people, returning to wrestling let to forge countless new bonds with what’s rapidly becoming a very large family. With the pandemic forcing so many into isolation, the chance to connect with so many – in the ring, the locker room or the crowd – stands as a welcome breath of fresh air.
Much as society has changed, so too has the wrestling business. Social media turned the outreach process on its ear. Instead of needing to get a promoter’s phone number and address through thirdhand information in order to share VHS tapes of your work, a Facebook message and YouTube links to matches can lead to bookings all over the country, if not the world. Ohio Valley Wrestling still airs its weekly show on TV across the state of Kentucky, but now through FITE.tv, that program broadcasts live to over 200 countries.
I’ve enjoyed so many wonderful moments in my return to wrestling. It’s the chance to make memories with my children, it’s the opportunity to learn and hone my craft under the watchful eyes of people like Impact and OVW referee Daniel Spencer and former WWE referees Dewey Larson and Marty Elias. And it’s the time I get to hopefully bring – in the role of authority figure – a modicum of positivity, if not a touch of silliness, to those in attendance.
