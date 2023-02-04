Dan Haire knows the time he draws back an arrow for the final time will approach soon. Now 67, the Churubusco resident lives to impart his archery wisdom on those he instructs. Two willing pupils, Emily Clouse and Thomas Geise, took that instruction to heart, earning spots on USA Archery’s U21 United States Archery Team in the recurve barebow category.
Clouse, 19, a 2022 West Noble graduate, and Geise, 17, a senior at Churubusco, followed in the footsteps of another Haire protégé in Ryan Davis, who earned a medal for the USAT in the world championships in France in 2017.
“It’s pretty cool,” Geise said. “Not many people have the opportunity to be recognized for being at the very top level of their sport in their country. It validates all the work you put in.”
Clouse started the sport three years ago during her time in 4H, joining an archery club on a whim. Sampling multiple styles of bows, she opted for the recurve barebow because the compound bow, which uses a system of pulleys to propel the arrow, “wasn’t really a challenge,” Clouse said.
“I’m able to pull back more poundage, and it’s just more of a challenge.”
Archers qualify for the national team based on “performance in national and USAT series events over a yearlong season that travels the United States,” according to USA Archery. But it’s not just posting high scores in competition, as Clouse explained.
In addition to those competitions – Clouse has competed in six states, including South Dakota, Iowa, Alabama and Florida, in 2022 – the Ivy Tech freshman currently trains two to three times a week in addition to the travel.
While Clouse trains diligently to achieve success in competition, she recognizes the sacrifice her family makes to help her achieve her goals.
“It’s all self-funded,” Clouse said. “It’s pretty cool that they’re helping me. It’s a lot on them having to drive places and supporting me.”
That financial aspect also serves as a sticking point for Geise, who has competed in states including Alabama, South Dakota, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. While Clouse, whose mother teaches at West Noble, gets to use a target at the school for practice, Geise must rent time at archery facilities during the winter months.
Once the temperatures rise in the spring, Geise can practice on targets set up on Haire’s 65-acre property. And the training takes a toll, running anywhere from two to six hours, several days a week.
“We usually shoot a couple of warmup (arrows) to get everything nice and loose and get used to shooting,” Geise said. “We’ll go into shooting a couple mock tournament-scored rounds, shooting 60 or 72 arrows. After we shoot one or two games, we try new things to see what will work and what can be better than what’s currently working.”
After all that time, the financial component serves as another limiting factor.
With annual dues approaching $200, coupled with ever-rising travel and lodging costs, paying for all expenses out of pocket adds up quickly.
“You hope that somebody in the community hears about it and thinks it’s a cool thing and (helps out financially),” Haire said.
While financial constraints may prohibit Geise and Clouse from competing in a full international schedule, Haire sees his legacy continue to unfold.
“These young (archers), I want to try to help them all that I can,” Haire said. “We’re all U.S. Internationals. We’ve all been on international teams. There’s no other place in Indiana that you could say that.”