Turning a dire situation into one of hope and promise, Kris Scherer marvels at the growth of the Lucky Racer downhill skiing program.
Founded to pay homage to her deceased stepfather, Doug Lueke, the Lucky Racer organization now holds 501(c)(3) status, with the nonprofit funding two athletes to compete at the NASTAR Nationals in Snowmass, Colorado, on April 3-8.
Scherer, who lives in Roanoke, also competed at nationals, skiing her way to an age-group national championship. While she took pride in her own success, seeing other skiers from the Lucky Racer team also earn podium finishes served as proof that the organization continues to step in the right direction.
“It actually went a whole lot better than anticipated,” Scherer said. “I felt like there was much more reward in everything that transpired by bringing light to the Lucky Racer program.”
That includes DesaRae Nickell, who also won a national championship in the adaptive NASTAR category. After winning gold, Nickell, a 31-year-old skier from Kentucky, then competed in the Indiana Miss Amazing pageant April 16, advocating for special needs and bringing awareness to the Lucky Racer organization.
Now the adult ambassador for Lucky Racer, Scherer explained that Nickell fits that role perfectly due to her involvement in the community.
While adult champion selections for the Lucky Racer team must have an exceptional need, the junior ambassador role can be filled by any competitor that meets the organization’s qualifications for community involvement.
While Lucky Racer’s junior ambassador, Joey Richardson, suffered a knee injury after qualifying for the NASTAR Nationals that precluded her from participating, Scherer praised Richardson’s efforts both in qualifying for the event and for coordinating a donation effort for troops overseas.
“She collects for Operation We Care,” Scherer said. “People bring donations to provide for the troops overseas, and we traveled to Maryland to deliver the items she has collected throughout the year. She also volunteers in animal shelters. When we award a champion, we encourage participation like that.
“It’s about going above and beyond and she has certainly done that.”
Scherer makes her home in northeast Indiana but trains with the Lucky Racer team on familiar downhills at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, where her stepfather was a ski patroller for over 30 years. Scherer also instructed fellow skiers at Perfect North Slopes, so the facility serves as a second home.
“It’s a haul,” Scherer said. “It’s about three hours from here, but the other champions live a couple hours away in Kentucky and Ohio, so it’s centrally located.
“When you have a passion, you’re willing to travel however far it takes.”
And that passion carried over to the slopes in Snowmass, where the Lucky Racer team’s performance pleasantly surprised Scherer.
“(The NASTAR Nationals) was more than just a race, it was a collaboration of the whole program,” Scherer said. “Who would have thought a ski program from the Midwest would be at that caliber? That’s why, when I walked off the podium, I felt more like that the reward came from all of our success with our champions rather than my medal.
“It’s hard to describe just how it tugged at my heart in different ways.”
With the financial need ongoing, those interested in donating to the Lucky Racer program can do so either via PayPal to krisscherer1@gmail.com or by mailing a check made out to Lucky Racer to the following address: Lucky Racer, P.O. Box 98, Roanoke, IN 46783.