Now armed with the benefit of experience – not to mention a full-time coach for the first time – Ryan MacDonald hopes to take the next step in a return to the UFC when he fights Jesse Stirn on April 29 for the Art Of Scrap pro featherweight title at Art Of Scrap 6, hosted by Lee Brothers MMA at Memorial Coliseum.
A native of North Platte, Nebraska, MacDonald uprooted his life about six months ago, moving to Fort Wayne to train under coach Mike Lee of Lee Brothers. As MacDonald explained, completing the final few weeks of training in Fort Wayne for AOS 3 in October 2021 opened his eyes to the need for a coach well-versed in all facets of mixed martial arts competition.
“My connection to Mike Lee was just great from the jump, so it felt like the right fit at the time when I moved,” MacDonald said. “Over the years I had several different instructors and coaches, but it wasn’t for extensive amounts of time.
“Where we were from, it was a small pond so there weren’t many looks. The wrestling was always good where I was from, so my wrestling coach always had great knowledge, but most of my MMA knowledge came from online and going all over the country and learning from different schools.”
MacDonald actually ran a gym in Nebraska and coached other MMA athletes, but the 30-year-old fighter knew that to truly make the most of his opportunity to get back into the UFC, he needed someone to coach him. With the number of athletes training at his gym waning, the timing just felt right to close the gym and make the investment in himself.
After winning his first seven professional bouts, MacDonald was set to appear on UFC President Dana White’s Contender Series 6. But on the day he was set to fly to Las Vegas, his oldest brother died, so MacDonald stayed home to grieve and to help his family handle the aftermath.
From there, three matches yielded three victories. At 10-0, the UFC came calling, but a pair of losses – the first by decision, then via a first-round stoppage – saw his time in the Octagon conclude prematurely.
“I was a younger guy, 26 at the time, and I had some lessons in life I needed to learn,” MacDonald said. “I learned them, and now I’m on that track back to the UFC. It’s the tactical side and having that coach.
“There’s a lot of resources that I wasn’t utilizing, meaning recovery, film study, game planning, stuff like that. I had that lack of a coach, and 26-year-old me thought I could find out the answer on the fly, and at the highest level that doesn’t usually work.”
So MacDonald went back to work. After his September 2019 defeat, MacDonald didn’t fight for 25 months, when he faced Willie Gates at AOS3 the night before Halloween in 2021. Traveling to Fort Wayne in advance of that fight opened his eyes truly to the need for a coach to help guide him along the way.
“I had traveled here several times just to train, and me and the team just vibed really well,” MacDonald said. “That’s the thing that’s cool about tight-knit teams, there’s just so much growth you can do and everyone is invested in each other.
“Mike is really good about thinking, he’s growing along with us. Some coaches, they get set in their ways and just make a name off what they used to know. I think the game is evolving so rapidly that you have to adapt with your athletes and grow with them.”
And while Stirn enters AOS 6 as the pro featherweight champion, MacDonald explained that the goal isn’t necessarily just to take Stirn’s belt.
“Hopefully, I’ll get a finish,” MacDonald said. “That’s the goal. When you’re trying to get back to the UFC or you’re trying to get to the UFC, it’s all about high level opponents and finishes.
“I’m just going to go out there and do my thing, and have as much fun as I can, but I know that I’ve put in a lot of work to get to this day and I can get the job done and get back to where I need to be.”